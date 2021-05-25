Mondia Pay expands new fintech opportunities to increase access to digital entertainment for Vodacom Tanzania customers

Mondia Pay (www.Mondia.com) and M-Pesa have partnered to allow Tanzanians to conveniently access Mondia’s leading suite of online content on the Vodacom Tanzania PLC digital services network.

Africa is experiencing a fintech explosion, with digitalisation coming of age in many countries as connectivity and access to devices expand and the pressures of COVID-19 shift more consumers online. According to the GSMA, two-thirds of global mobile-money transactions are driven by sub-Saharan Africa.

Mondia Pay has connected Africa's most successful mobile money service and the region’s largest fintech platform, M-Pesa, with Africa’s leading provider of online digital entertainment, Mondia.

Currently, over 7 Million Vodacom Tanzania customers are using Valued Added Services (VAS) and digital services, can make use of their airtime balances via SMS and USSD to subscribe to Mondia digital services including PlayInc., MyMuze, Vodacom Premier league, as well as many other news and entertainment services.

With the addition of the Mondia Pay and M-Pesa payment option, users now have a safe, secure and convenient payment method connecting them to the world’s best content, from sports and movies to music and games. The partnership shows the growth potential for innovative fintech and content collaboration, and opportunities for Mondia’s premium partners and merchants to access new markets and revenue opportunities.

“The future of fintech is going to be driven by innovative partnerships that offer compelling and convenient consumer solutions. We are extremely proud of our efforts to enable customers across Tanzania to benefit from Mondia Pay’s integration of M-Pesa as an additional payment option. We also support the continuous efforts taken towards the transition into cashless societies, which has gained significant traction in the past 12 months,” said Simon Rahmann, CEO of Mondia Pay.

Vodacom Tanzania’s Director for Digital Services Nguvu Kamando said, “This new M-Pesa payment option, enabled by Mondia is a critical component of our digitisation agenda and increases accessibility for our customers to the Mondia digital services offering. The use of M-Pesa, a leading mobile financial service accessible to over 13 million customers in Tanzania with a robust agent network across the country, will offer increased flexibility and ease-of-payments for our customers.”

About Vodacom Tanzania: Vodacom Tanzania Plc is the country’s leading mobile operator and mobile financial services provider. We provide a wide range of communication services for consumers and enterprise – including voice, data and messaging, video, cloud and hosting, mobile solutions and financial services – to over 14.1 million customers. Vodacom Tanzania Plc and its subsidiary companies are part of the Vodacom Group registered in South Africa, which is in turn owned by Vodacom Group Plc of the United Kingdom. It has been registered on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) with registration number ISIN: TZ1886102715 Stock name: VODA.

For further information, please visit our website: www.vodacom.co.tz

About Vodacom M-Pesa: Vodacom M-Pesa is Tanzania’s largest mobile financial service introduced by Vodacom Tanzania PLC in 2008. Now GSMA certified and with over 13 million customers, M-Pesa has significantly contributed towards financial inclusion and economic activity in the country. Customers deposit and withdraw money from their M-Pesa wallets through over 106,000 agents across the country. The M-Pesa ecosystem connects businesses, banks and government agencies making digital payments possible.

To date, M-Pesa continues to be the market leader in mobile financial services, rolling out innovative services such as savings & Loans, Virtual Debit cards, Overdraft services, Group savings, E-payments and many more, which address the real needs of Tanzanian thereby enhancing financial inclusion and deepening.

About Mondia: Mondia is a leading mobile commerce company, dedicated to connecting, digitalising and monetising mobile consumers. Mondia provides access to over 1.5bn consumers through more than 84 mobile operators across 60 countries. As a global leader, Mondia has deep insight into where the markets are headed and has the expertise to leverage best-in-breed technologies to solve business challenges while enabling the ultimate end user experience.

In addition to creating personalised digital experiences through its content-agnostic platform, Mondia’s advertising agency is geared to drive and manage user acquisition throughout the full customer lifecycle journey. Continuously driven by innovation, Mondia Labs, Mondia’s innovation hub, is driving entry into new sectors like health and creating disruptive products such as Monsooq.

With offices in 19 locations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mondia is committed to digitalise the globe through its distinctive technology, strategic partnerships and extensive network and global coverage.

Mondia services are also available in Ethiopia, Nigeria and Pakistan through mondia.cell.

About Mondia Pay: Mondia provides access to over 1.5bn consumers through more than 84 mobile operators in over 60 countries around the globe via the Mondia Pay’s carrier billing platform.

Mondia Pay is Mondia’s digital payment entity and processes well over 2.1 billion transactions monthly. Mondia Pay offers unparalleled reach for the world’s most recognised brands and merchants, while ensuring that global direct carrier billing and digital payment solutions are made simpler and easier. Mondia Pay connects premium merchants such as Deezer, PubG, OSN, Huawei, LaLiga and hundreds of smaller merchants to new audiences across the many markets they operate in. Mondia Pay provides a state-of-the-art, own-built next-generation platform which allows for a single API integration at speed. Mondia Pay also facilitates the seamless acquisition and end-to-end lifecycle management of subscribers.

For more information please visit: http://www.Mondia.com/