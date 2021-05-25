ELIJAH HAAHR NAMED THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR NOBLE HEALTH FOUNDATION

MEXICO, MISSOURI, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elijah Haahr, the former Speaker of the Missouri House, has been appointed by Noble Health Corp to lead its newly formed Noble Health Foundation.

Haahr was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2012 and became the youngest House Speaker in the nation during his final term, which ended in December 2020.

Haahr will assume the role of Executive Director with Noble Health Foundation effective immediately. The mission of Noble Health Foundation is to support the development, training, education, and piloting of healthcare solutions for those living in rural communities. Access to quality healthcare in rural America continues to be a significant challenge. One hundred thirty-six rural hospitals have closed since 2010, and today, 1 in 4 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. And, while the Covid-19 pandemic and Public Health Emergency stimulus programs poured money into some of them, it served only to mask their distressed financial condition temporarily.

"We are very happy to welcome Elijah to the Noble Health team," said Don Peterson, Executive Chair of Noble Health. "As an accomplished attorney and public policy professional, we believe Elijah will have a substantial and positive impact on the communities in which Noble operates." "I grew up on a farm and spent eight years in the legislature trying to improve and protect rural Missouri. Having the chance to lead a foundation that is solely focused on improving rural healthcare is an incredible opportunity," said Haahr.

Mr. Haahr practiced law for Kutak Rock in their Springfield office as a member of the firm's Products Liability division. He has tried cases in state and federal court and argued before the Southern District Court of Appeals. For the last three consecutive years, he has been named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers Magazine.

He has served as President of the Springfield Jaycees, is an active member of the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association, and has been recognized as 417 Magazine's 20 under 30 and Springfield Business Journal's 40 under 40.
He and his family have volunteered with various organizations, including CASA, Springfield Victory Mission for the Homeless, and the Adopt a Street Program. Elijah lives in Springfield with his four children: Jackson, Regan, Scarlett, and Alexandra.

ABOUT NOBLE HEALTH CORPORATION
Noble Health Corporation's mission is to provide high-quality medical care that addresses the needs of the communities they serve. Their goal is to help the communities and their residents with comprehensive medical services delivered at reasonable prices and with the highest integrity. We will work diligently and forthrightly towards a sustainable model that provides medical services for all. Headquartered in Kansas City, MO, Noble Health Corporation owns and operates rural acute hospitals and clinics in MO.

About

A new vision for rural healthcare. We envision a world where rural residents have access to essential medical care in their community. We see the need to address local concerns first, and to meet community health needs no matter how complex. We believe that meeting the needs of families and seniors are vital to community health and that acute care is equally as important as chronic care. Finally, we believe community hospitals should be as important to local government as any public infrastructure. Like bridges and roads, rural hospitals are essential to the economic well-being of rural communities and should be elevated to that level of support.

