Global Hospitality Guest Messaging Platforms Market Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospitality has emerged to be crucial aspect integrated with tourism. Hospitality is also a highly competitive industry with players constantly approaching new levels of customer satisfaction and appeal. One of the novel innovations addressed by the hospitality industry is incorporation of software services and platforms in order to connect with the guests on a deeper level. It also helps the hospitality personnel to streamline tasks and activities. The guest messaging software platforms enable employees and hotel operators to initiate a channel that allows personalized communication with individual guests understanding their desired service, instructions and notifications.

The hospitality sector has known to be more creative with scope for implementation of innovative techniques with a singular goal of elevating customer satisfaction. Guest messaging software has effectively enhanced the overall hospitality performance by reaching out to the guests and understanding the guest behaviour and requirements. Utilization of such tools achieves ideal guest experiences coupled with streamlined staff workflows by providing prompt messages and responses by managing cluster of tasks and guests at the same time. The guest messaging platforms connect different elements of a hotel for instance, these platforms are utilized by hotel receptionist and concierge attendants accompanying the conventional telephonic systems.

Zuzapp

Quicktext

ALICE

Kipsu

Zingle

Bookboost

TrustYou

Whistle Messaging

Go Moment

ReviewPro

Quore

HelloShift

The messaging platforms deliver relevant messages to hotel personnel including housekeeping crews, hotel managers, and room service team effectively delivering on-time services to the guests. Traditional hospitality system majorly lacked in offering an attentive guest experience with guests required to go back and forth through the hotel systems to gain right information and desired services. With the proper utilization of guest messaging platform tools within the hotel establishing communication among the staff and guests the need for phone calls is greatly reduced thereby reducing the telephonic record volume and it ensures that the complaints and requests received from the guests are addressed immediately.

Cloud Based

Web-Based

Luxury and High-End Hotels

Mid-Range Hotels and Business Hotels

Resorts Hotels

Boutique Hotels

Others

Applications of the guest messaging platforms market can be observed in hotels of various hospitality nature such as resorts, boutique hotels, mid-range hotels and business hotels, luxury and high-end hotels and others. Hotels have been increasingly adopting guest messaging platforms in order to elevate the guest satisfaction and achieve loyal customer relations. It is crucial with growing recreational and business tourism for hotels to sustain the growing competitive environment by implementing innovative techniques to restructure and simplify the workflow by increasing productivity. The global hospitality guest messaging platform market is spread across North America and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa owing to the prevailing tourism activities.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2015-2027)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Hospitality Guest Messaging Platforms Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Hospitality Guest Messaging Platforms Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Hospitality Guest Messaging Platforms Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Hospitality Guest Messaging Platforms Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Cloud Based

5.2 Web-Based

6 Global Hospitality Guest Messaging Platforms Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Luxury and High-End Hotels

6.2 Mid-Range Hotels and Business Hotels

6.3 Resorts Hotels

6.4 Boutique Hotels

6.5 Others

7 Global Hospitality Guest Messaging Platforms Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel………Continued

