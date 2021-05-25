Global FinTech Services Market 2021 Industry Updates, Demand, Key Players, Growth and Future Prospects To 2027

A Recent industry research report provides detailed market analysis and future anticipation of Global FinTech Services market. The report 2021 supply, a thorough study of past, present and future look of industry.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech is a term that refers to a convergence of technology and financial services that has revolutionized how companies work. The fintech market has grown significantly over time, assisting businesses in their transition to a customer-centric business model. As a result, it has found a home in a variety of industries around the world, ranging from entrepreneurs and software companies to existing businesses. Financial services and technology firms have picked up each other's lanes and progressed with revolutionary and creative propositions in an ever-evolving market environment, using either a competitive or a daunting method.

Get a sample of the report from https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/5509155

FinTech Services Market Leading Players –

Remitly

Ant Financial

Braintree

Credit Karma

Circle

Stripe

VoPay

Experian

Oscar Insurance Corporation

Onfido

Uipath

Ripple

Robinhood

Bolt

Paytm

QuickBooks (Intuit)

Aeropay

PayPal

DailyPay

Atom Bank

Square

Kabbage

Affirm

Consumers’ adoption of fintech services has been rising at a significant rate in recent years. Fintech assists SMEs with financial requirements such as banking and transfers, financial reporting, investing, and insurance. SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) are critical in Asia, accounting for 42 percent of GDP and half of all employment. Despite this, SMEs received just 18.7% of overall bank credit in 2017. According to the World Bank report, extending credit to SMEs is significant because Asia's growing population necessitates the creation of at least 1 ML new jobs every month.

FinTech Services Market Breakdown by Type

Money Transfer and Payments

Savings and Investments

Digital Lending

Insurance

Others

FinTech Services Market Breakdown by Application

Banking

Insurance

Securities

Others

Many variants of fintech have arisen in recent years that use cutting-edge technology customized for particular roles or markets, such as Regtech, Insurtech, and so on. Now the fintech industry has proven to be more than hype, the level of execution accomplished in an organization's strategy is becoming more important.

For more Information or Any Query Visit https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/5509155

Businesses and banks are investing more in technology-based services, which is fueling the fintech market's expansion. Similarly, APIs and technology focused on infrastructure are reshaping the future of financial services markets and assisting the global fintech market's growth. As a result of new technological advances, financial technology firms are offering to raise consumer aspirations, low-cost tailored offerings, and fueling global business growth.

The vast majority of multinational banks, insurers, and fund managers plan to work with financial technology firms, with an estimated return on investment of 20% on their growth ventures in the coming years. Financial technology businesses are offering low-cost customized goods through the creative use of technology, which has a huge effect on rising consumer demands as well as mounting pressure on conventional firms.

The fast-evolving Asia-Pacific fintech ecosystem is full of opportunities, and investors are racing to seize them. Third-party vendors are ready to obtain access to previously exclusive bank client data as a result of Open Banking and other regulatory reforms, which are redefining financial services markets.

FinTech Services Market Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2015-2027)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global FinTech Services Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the FinTech Services Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the FinTech Services Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global FinTech Services Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Money Transfer and Payments

5.2 Savings and Investments

5.3 Digital Lending

5.4 Insurance

5.5 Others

6 Global FinTech Services Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Banking

6.2 Insurance

6.3 Securities

6.4 Others……continued

Browse Full Report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2015-2027-global-fintech-services-industry-market-research-report-segment-by-player-type-application-marketing-channel-and-region

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Hector Costello Senior Manager - Client Engagements 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas - 75204, U.S.A. Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155 Email ID: sales@orbisresearch.com