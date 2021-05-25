Magazine Publishing Market Witnessing Growth Thrust with Innovative Interactive Advertisement Distribution History, Present, Future and Forecast (2021-2025)

This report will provide a detailed assessment of product overview and scope of Magazine Publishing market, revenue and sales by type and application (2021–2025) and major players in the industry.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global magazine publishing market is anticipated to encounter significant growth in the coming years heralding a fair CAGR valuation throughout the forecast tenure, according to Orbis Research's recent report publication.

Proliferation in smart device ownership is likely to sustain mega readership with unique reader-enticement capabilities. Mobile technology is one of the most crucial developments ensuring favorable reader behavior and adoption. Technological advances such as mobile technology is expected to stoke growth in digital magazine publishing industry in the coming years.

Ongoing technological breakthroughs are deciding for readers' reading time therefore mobile optimization is what most of the frontline players are adopting in magazine publishing space. Besides novelties in digital printing, penetration of highly agile ads with extensive interactive value are poised to further expedite rapid adoption, thereby influencing favorable growth spurt in magazine publishing market.

Interactive advertising is a fast-growing industry in itself and is thoroughly governed by new forms such as pop-ups, video and display ads that cater to personalized search of the readers. Digital magazine companies are focusing on image concentration in their sites to elevate reader attention span.

Magazine Publishing Market Leading Players –

Gannett Co Inc

Meredith Corp

Forbes Media LLC

Bloomberg LP

Condé Nast

Hearst Communications Inc

The New York Times Co

British Broadcasting Corp

Bertelsmann SE and Co KGaA

Schibsted ASA

Print magazines having a digital presence is a growing trend in the magazine publishing industry. Factors such as dipping reader interests in reading print content with ubiquity of digital media, publishers are increasingly vouching for the massive opportunities in digital fold. This is playing a crucial role in fueling growth. Magazine publishing industry is experiencing a constant growth wave as more magazine publishers are launching their digitized versions, aligning with upsurge in online viewing.

Magazine Publishing Market Breakdown by Type

Print

Digital

Magazine Publishing Market Breakdown by Application

Online

Offline

New initiatives and business tactics such as mergers and acquisitions continue to remain highly remunerative and bankable commercial options adopted by leading players in magazine publishing industry. A case in this point, Editor & Publisher Magazine, Tampa is likely to acquire cent percent stakes at the Gannett which is a publishing company based in Virginia. The development is expected to have a favorable impact on magazine publishing industry.

The regional pockets identified in magazine publishing industry comprise Europe, North and South America, APAC and MEA. Print segment in magazine publishing across APAC is expected to sustain its lead significantly in the coming years. Prominent types of magazine publishing comprise print and digital, whereas online offline segments are top applications. Some of the leading players benchmarked in this report include Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp, Gannett Co Inc., Forbes Media LLC., The New York Times Co.

Magazine Publishing Market Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2015-2027)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Magazine Publishing Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Magazine Publishing Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Magazine Publishing Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Magazine Publishing Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Print

5.2 Digital

6 Global Magazine Publishing Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Online

6.2 Offline

7 Global Magazine Publishing Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

