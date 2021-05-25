Global Waste Recycling & Circular Economy Market Strategic Analysis, Future Scope, Growth Forecast, Global Outlook 2021-2026

The global Waste Recycling & Circular Economy Market in-depth analysis uses certain parameters to track existing opportunities, challenges, and trends that help in serving the outlook, to outline its marketing policies.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global waste refers to the waste generated from a wide range of industrial as well as non-industrial activities such as Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste, Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), Plastic waste and construction and demolition (C&D) waste. The hazardous industrial waste varies depending on the type of source including industrial, construction and municipal. Major driving factors of the global waste recycling and circular economy market growth include emergence of improvised innovative business models for instance the deposit return scheme, improved management of electronic waste such as secondary storage of the EV batteries.

Along with this, recycling of complex solids and chemical waste without the se of toxic acids and solvents is further boosting the growth of the market. Global waste management system followed a standard pattern of transportation of waste from the developed to developing countries particularly to the Southeast Asia Countries. With the countries imposing a ban on any import of waste has led to the increasing need for countries to manage their own waste without any export. Various traditional methods of waste management have been observed by experts to be more harmful and hampering the environment drastically thus rendering even fewer ways to manage waste.

Waste Recycling & Circular Economy Market Breakdown by Manufacturers (2021-2027):

Advanced Disposal Services

Remondis AG & Co. Kg

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Covanta Holding Corporation

Veolia Environment S.A

Clean Harbors, Inc

Waste Management Inc

Daiseki Co. Ltd

Biffa Group

Suez Environment S.A

Furthermore, the market is expected to grow exponentially with the evolution of e-waste management systems that are gaining healthy market traction with increasing acceptance by retailers and manufacturers adopting e-waste systems for recycling. The developing countries are proposing a lucrative market growth for particularly e-waste managements as it is emerging as an organised sector with increasing government support and stringent regulations from environmental perspective. Blockchain is expected to inherit a crucial role in the future of the e-waste management offering more convenient and sophisticated form of recording transactions.

Waste Recycling & Circular Economy Market Segment by Types

MSW

Hazardous and Industrial Non-Hazardous Waste

WEEE

C&D Waste

Others

Waste Recycling & Circular Economy Market Segment by Users/Application

Collection

Disposal

Others

Some of the major trends such as smart recycling, Internet of Things (IoT), smart bins and smart e-waste bins, innovative business models coupled with use of sustainable building material and establishment of sustainable plastic waste management methods are propelling the growth of the global waste management and circular economy market. Circular economy is modernized approach as opposed to the traditional linear economy incurring massive wastage which is efficiently managed by the circular system. The circular economic system intends to follow a regenerative pattern without pressurising the current sources and focuses on a recurring design of recycling the waste generated enhancing productivity multiple times.

Table of Content

1 Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Waste Recycling and Circular Economy

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market Size by Region, 2015 - 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Waste Recycling and Circular Economy

3.3 Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waste Recycling and Circular Economy

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Waste Recycling and Circular Economy

3.4 Market Distributors of Waste Recycling and Circular Economy

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market, by Type

4.1 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Value and Growth Rate of MSW

4.3.2 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Value and Growth Rate of Hazardous and Industrial Non-Hazardous Waste

4.3.3 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Value and Growth Rate of WEEE

4.3.4 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Value and Growth Rate of C&D Waste

4.3.5 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)….Continued

