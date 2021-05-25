Name your Business for Branding, Marketing and SEO
Got your business idea? Great — let’s get it off to the best possible start with a good foundation for Branding, Marketing and SEO with a great name.
What’s in a name? That which we call our business needs to be good for branding, marketing and SEO purposes or we will struggle to gain traction, particularly in the beginning.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many things you will do in the coming years that will affect your branding, marketing, SEO, user memory retention, growth and success. However, there are few things that can have as much of an effect as naming your business. With this guide, I will give you considerations and solutions to this often overlooked or underestimated process. Sure, you can name your business after your child, favorite food or a random piece of fruit and still be successful. However, in that situation it would be likely that your name didn’t help you become successful but you were successful in spite of it.
How much better will it be to choose a name that actually helps your business! Is the business name really that important?
According to Shakespeare, no, a name is not that important: “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other word would smell as sweet.” Do remember, however, he never considered the branding, marketing and SEO implications. If he had, it’s likely that he would have said something like: “What’s in a name? That which we call our business needs to be good for branding, marketing and SEO purposes or we will struggle to gain traction, particularly in the beginning.” Ok, it’s maybe not as iconic a quote, but it’s definitely more accurate in 2021.
Business name for Branding Purposes
We have all seen big brands and their success. We have all referred to a brand that we like and associate with a particular product or service. But what about for a startup or small or local business? Is building a brand as important for these? The simple answer is yes, possibly even more important! When you are the local brand for a product or service, word-of-mouth is far more effective. In days gone by, the “brand” was referred to as “the guy” or “the lady”. Every town had a car guy, a make-up lady, a flower person, etc. Becoming that as a brand ensures you get repeat and referral business in your locality. For startups, investors will really want to see a brandable company and often, the final decision to invest can come down to whether they like the branding potential… or not.
Business name for Marketing Purposes
When your name is recognizable and memorable, it is simply easier to market it. If people remember the name easily, then your marketing can focus more on promoting the product or service benefits, rather than trying to push a name on the target. This then allows for more informed customers and ever more targeted advertising. Eventually, when your branding and marketing have been done correctly, people will recognize the company, services, products and even location, just from the logo or tagline.
Business name for SEO
What is SEO? Search Engine Optimization is the process of getting your website to show up in search engines like Google. When people search for a product or service like yours, you want yours to show up high in the search engine results so that they will visit your site. There are many different elements involved in SEO, too many to go into here, but suffice to say, having a relevant domain name can help a lot. It is important also to get a domain name with a “top level domain” such as .com or .net rather than the less recognizable (and therefore trusted) .xyz or .io. Essentially, you want to have a domain name that is something like www.companyname.com. This is the best domain for ensuring your site shows up in search results.
How to Name your Business for Branding, Marketing and SEO purposes
Some people try to do this by brainstorming or sitting down quietly and thinking. This could work in theory but the difficulty then is that your concepts may not have a domain name available. Instead, using a free domain name generator or business name generator will do that hard work for you. A domain or business name generator will take a couple of “seed” words and generate hundreds or thousands of potential names for your business and the best domain name generators will ensure your options are available with a top level domain! You can often pay a large amount of money for such a service and some people do, but like many things, there are free options available that can do a better job.
Key points to remember:
- Branding, marketing and SEO are important for your business development
- Having a good foundation is vital to hit the ground running
- Make sure your business becomes “the guy” or “the lady” for your area
- Your business name is a key component of your future success
- The best domain name generators will give you lots of choices without costing a cent
