Asia Pacific Accounts For 46% Of The Clay Products And Refractory Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global clay products and refractories market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2020. Western Europe is the second largest region, accounting for 29% of the clay products market. Africa has the smallest clay product and refractory market share.

The clay products and refractories market consists of sales of clay and refractory products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) engaged in shaping, molding, glazing, and firing pottery, ceramics, plumbing fixtures, and electrical supplies made entirely or partly of clay or other ceramic materials, refractories, non-clay refractories, ceramic tiles, bricks, and other structural clay building materials. Clay is procured from mining or quarrying companies, loaded by truck or front-end loader into a primary crusher, transferred to grinding mills, and further processed using grinding, mixing, cutting, shaping, and honing. Refractory materials are heated and then formed into bricks or other shapes for use in industrial applications. Equipment and tools used in clay product manufacturing include crushers, grinders, wire cutters, high-pressure cylinders, rollers, dryers, and burners. Clay products find applications in the construction, steel making, cosmetics, and food industry.

The global clay products and refractories market is expected to grow from $144.48 billion in 2020 to $157.85 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $196.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players covered in the clay product refractory manufacturing industry report are Dal-Tile, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, RHI AG, Vesuvius, Kyocera.

The global clay products and refractories market is segmented by type into pottery, ceramics, and plumbing fixtures, clay building material and refractories, by end use vertical into construction, automobiles, steel making, cosmetics, food industry, others, by process into grinding, cutting, mixing, shaping, honing, and by material into quartz, chamotte, sand, sawdust, slag, pulverized coal.

