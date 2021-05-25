Increased Infrastructure Spending Drives The Cement And Concrete Products Industry

Cement And Concrete Products Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Cement And Concrete Products Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governments globally are increasingly spending on infrastructure projects, which are expected to stimulate the demand for cement and concrete products during the forecast period. Many countries are focusing on the renovation of old infrastructure and cater to the increasing populations. In 2016, Canada, for instance, announced infrastructure investments of more than $180 billion over a span of 12 years, of which $28.7 billion will be spent on public transit systems. Under Germany’s 2030 Federal Transport Infrastructure Plan, the government plans to invest $147.6 billion to build roads in the country. In November 2020, the UK government announced a GBP 100 billion ($133.5 billion) infrastructure plan to upgrade the country’s infrastructure and over the next four years, the government plans to increase spending to GBP 600 billion ($801.0) on infrastructure. This infrastructure development project includes construction of 860,000 new houses, as well as new roads, cycle lanes, community facilities and development of 4G broadband across 95% of the UK by 2025. Increasing infrastructure spending by governments is expected to drive the demand for cement, contributing to the growth of the market going forward.

The cement and concrete products market consists of sales of cement and concrete products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture cement and concrete products such as concrete pipes, bricks, and paving blocks.

Read More On The Global Cement And Concrete Products Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cement-and-concrete-products-market

The global cement and concrete products market is expected to grow from $333.26 billion in 2020 to $365.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $481.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The major players covered in the global cement and concrete product manufacturing market are LafargeHolcim Ltd, China National Building Material Company Limited, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, CRH Plc, HeidelbergCement AG.

The global cement and concrete product market analysis report is segmented by type into cement, ready-mix concrete, concrete pipe, brick, and block, other concrete products, by product into rapid hardening cement, low heat cement, white cement, hydrophobic cement, others (colored cement, Portland pozzolana cement), and by application into residential, non-residential.

Cement And Concrete Products Market - By Type (Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC), Concrete Pipes, Bricks, And Blocks, Other Concrete Products), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cement and concrete products market overview, forecast cement and concrete products market size and growth for the whole market, cement and concrete products market segments, and geographies, cement and concrete products market trends, cement and concrete products market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Cement And Concrete Products Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4080&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mineral Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mineral-global-market-report

Construction Market - By Type (Building Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, And Land Planning And Development), By End-User Sector (Public, Private), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-market

Dry Bulk Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-bulk-materials-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293