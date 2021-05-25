Content Intelligence Market to hit USD 5981.7 Million by 2028 - Insights on Key Developments, COVID-19 Impact, New Product Launch, Expansion Plans, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America is a mature market in the Content Intelligence Organization Sizes, owing to the presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Content Intelligence Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises & Cloud), Organization Size (SME’s, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality and others), and By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Content Intelligence Market is expected to have a market size of USD 5981.7 Million by 2028, with a CAGR of 32.2% in the forecast period. The evolution of using advanced and intelligent content to businesses has led the organization in adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence, Machine Learning to have structured content such as documents, images, and communication.

With the increase in demand in business intelligence across different companies, the demand for content intelligence has increased. The structured content is used for different purposes such as growth, strategy, and decision making. The innovation in content management has led the companies to innovate and experiment. Presence of various verticals of business that are managed by industry has led to market growth.

The demand for market intelligence and demand from the audience are the factors that have influenced the growth market. Various vendors offer content intelligence which is in the form of PaaS, on-premises, and or cloud. Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Big Data are some of the technologies offered by content intelligence.

The Content Intelligence Market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is said to be a saturated market and will have the highest market size. The US and Canada contribute the maximum to the growth of the Content Intelligence Market.

The major players of Customer Experience Management are Adobe, M-Files, OpenText, Curata, Scoop.it, Social Bakers, Atomic Reach, OneSpot, Vennli, and Idio, and many others. The Content Intelligence Market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Content Intelligence Market by Component

Chapter 6 Content Intelligence Market by Deployment Mode

Chapter 7 Content Intelligence Market by Organization Size

Chapter 8 Content Intelligence Market by Vertical

Chapter 9 Content Intelligence Market by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

