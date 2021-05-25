Participatory Sports Market Uses Combined Exercise Formats For Better Results – And More Fun!

Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness and health clubs are offering instructor-led group fitness classes combining workout formats. These combined formats mix traditional exercises to make exercising fun for people. Popular combined fitness formats include cycling and boxing, treadmill running and strength training, rowing and body weight training, battle rope training and high intensity interval training (HIIT). This enables fitness trainers to effectively engage members during the exercise. These fitness formats enhance the workout experience and produce better results than traditional exercises. Hashing, ZUU, Clubbercise, Gorilla Circus and Zumba step are common combined fitness formats.

The participatory sports market consists of sales of participatory sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, and bowling centers. Participatory sport revenues come from participants and player attendants. This market includes sales from entry fees, merchandise and other related goods and services.

The global participatory sports market size is expected to grow from $279.8 billion in 2020 to $308.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $416.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

North America is the largest region in the global participatory sports market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific is the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region in the global participatory sports market.

The major players covered in the participatory sports industry are Brunswick Bowling, Ebonite, Murrey International, QUBICAAMF, 24 Hour Fitness.

The global participatory sports market report is segmented by type into golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, bowling centers, other participatory sports, by revenue source into membership, merchandising, others, and by ownership into chained, standalone.

