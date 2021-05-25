Alexander James Rodriguez Song 'California' is the New State Anthem
13-year-old Angelino has created a new California anthem to celebrate the re-opening of the state.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The music industry’s newest arrival on the pop scene, who is gaining tremendous momentum, is 13-year-old Alexander James Rodriguez. His latest single, 'California' has been released just ahead of the state re-opening and Los Angeles could not be prouder.
As part of the new state anthem campaign, Getty Images took a collection of portraits of the British-native in Los Angeles, where the teen celebrated the release of his fun-packed high energy song.
“I am thrilled that I can support Governor Newsom in his efforts to ignite the State of California post the pandemic,” stated Rodriguez. “It’s been over a year of lockdowns and restrictions, and we all need something positive and fresh to get behind. I hope my song, ‘California’ is able to help bring Cali back blooming.”
Alexander released the song to celebrate the end of COVID for all Californian’s and what will soon be the start of the state’s summer, and life after the pandemic. The teen gives his heart and soul in the music video, which uses some of California’s hottest tourist spots as a backdrop. Even the California state Bear Flag makes an appearance.
"I wanted to create a song that showcased California and all the great things to do in our state. From road trips and exploring, to shopping and just enjoying a picnic in the sunshine. Whatever you are doing the song is for any occasion and all ages." added Rodriguez.
The teenager’s music and lyrics are the pinnacle of today's California party spirit and breathtaking outdoor lifestyle. It is no surprise that some are hoping the teenager will knock the current U.S state of California song ‘I Love You, California’ adopted in 1951, off its reigning position with his modern up beat pop version.
Alexander has done a sterling job representing California with his new song. We are certain his 'California' will be played loud and proud around the state for years to come.
The full collection from Alexander James Rodriguez Getty Images photo shoot are available here:
https://www.gettyimages.com/search/2/image?events=775658556
Follow Alexander James Rodriguez on his journey: https://www.instagram.com/iamajrodriguez/
'California' Official Music Video