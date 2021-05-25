Cloud Access Security Brokers Market to hit USD 9 billion by 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a prominent region with countries such as India as the highest cloud access security brokers market

Real-time monitoring competences, controlled data loss, and growing acceptance of cloud-based applications across several industry verticals drives the demand for the cloud access security broker’s market

The growing concern among organizations for the safety of cloud-based applications is the major factor responsible for the surge of global cloud access security broker's market growth. Many businesses are moving towards the acceptance of cloud technology, owing to which they are in a requirement of strong data security, network security, and threat management platforms that can be simply managed, recognize threats, modified, and deliver security without any physically-oriented components such as hardware. Hence, the global cloud access security broker's market size is anticipated to reach USD 9 billion by 2028.

The cloud access security brokers facilitate enterprises to incorporate external data loss prevention methods to stop unauthorized access of data. Furthermore, it helps enterprises in monitoring downloaded, uploaded, and shared data in real-time. Organizations are implementing the SaaS applications owing to the advantages such as faster deployment, reduced cost, scalability, and mobility.

Based on the end-user segment, the cloud access security brokers market is bifurcated into telecom & IT, retail & consumer goods, government, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others. The market for the telecommunications sector is anticipated to possess the largest market share in 2019 since the telecom companies today are predominantly developing to match their user needs. Moreover, the telecom operators are introducing advanced IT infrastructure to run enterprise platforms and applications and provide services to the customers impeccably.

The global cloud access security brokers industry is a wide range to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a prominent region with countries such as India as the highest cloud access security broker’s market. Countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are anticipated to be at the forefront in the adoption of cloud access security brokers owing to increased technological investment in the countries. Moreover, the rising trend of small enterprise-based solutions in various industries propels the demand for cloud access security brokers in the region.

The major players of the global cloud access security brokers market are Bitglass, Imperva, CloudLock, Skyhigh Networks, CipherCloud, Netskope, Adallom, Perspescys, Protegrity, CloudMask, and more. The cloud access security broker’s solution market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

