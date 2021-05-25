Wellness Essence Adds Complete Range of Modere Lean Body System Products to Its Website

An industry leader in wellness is showcasing Modere products on its website.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Wellness Essence announced today that it has added a complete range of Modere Lean Body System products to its website.

"We are very excited about the newly added Modere Lean Body System products," said Dereck Gregory, owner of Wellness Essence.

A few of the added products, for example, include the Modere Fitness Combo, which features Rush and Recover, the revolutionary pre and post-workout duo that gets people in the zone, boosts performance, and maximizes results.

A second product is the Modere GO – Açai Pomegranate (https://wellness-essence.com/product/modere-go-acai-pomegranate/). Modere GO takes a holistic, bio-hacking approach to brain health with natural caffeine from green tea plus 24 powerful support ingredients, including eight brain-boosting nootropics, all working together to help individuals maintain peak performance any time of day.

A third newly added product is the Modere Lean Body System – Vanilla (https://wellness-essence.com/product/modere-lean-body-system-vanilla/). It is an exclusive collection of scientifically designed products - Trim, Burn and Activate - to promote lean body composition.

But that’s not all. The company, which recently moved its office from the Philippines to Salt Lake City, also recently launched its Body Mass Index (BMI) Calculator. Gregory revealed that anyone wanting to take advantage of its newly-launched BMI Calculator (https://wellness-essence.com/bmi-calorie-calculator/) can do so by visiting its website today.

Calculating one's BMI is the recommended method for diagnosing overweight and obesity. It evaluates the relationship between body weight and height. While BMI is not a direct measure of excess body fat, it expresses the weight-height relationship and provides a more accurate measure than bodyweight alone.

Many studies show a link between BMI and the risk of several diseases as well as premature death. As BMI increases, so do the risk for:

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular disease

• Stroke

• Hypertension

• Gallbladder disease

• Osteoarthritis

• Sleep apnea

• Some cancers

For more information, please visit https://wellness-essence.com/blog/.

###

About Wellness Essence

Wellness Essence is a proud authorized distributor of Modere.

Contact Details:

141 E 2ND Ave Apt 404

Salt Lake City, UT

84103

United States