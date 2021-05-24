Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 400 block of Xenia Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the 400 block of Xenia Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:27 am, the victim was in their vehicle and parked at the listed location. The suspect approached the vehicle, brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle and property. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/mYK98NVlf_w

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.