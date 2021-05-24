Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch): 700 Block of D Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the 700 Block of D Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:38 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the counter then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.