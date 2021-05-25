4 simple tips to improve your Instagram presence [Infographic]

While TikTok apparently stole from the late thunderstorm, Instagram remains an important focal point for marketers – and rightly so.

The platform now has more than a billion active users, while Instagram Stories alone sees more than 500 million active users every dear day. Even though younger generations seem to be more in line with TikTok clips, the reach and engagement on Instagram is still incredibly high, and if you want to maximize your digital presence and reach, it remains a platform you simply have to consider within your strategic planning.

And if you’re planning to get started on Instagram, but you’m not sure about the key elements, this infographic information from the team Giraffe Social Media is a good, basic summary.

The key focus areas of an effective Instagram presence can be divided into these four elements:

Effective use of hashtag – Many experts recommend brands use up to 30 hashtags per post (The limit of Instagram) to maximize reach, but Instagram itself advise that brands should add three to five highly relevant labels for best results. Whichever strategy you go with, it comes down to your own approach and will likely relate to your unique audience, but anyway, hashtags remain an important discovery tool on the platform.

– Many experts recommend brands use up to 30 hashtags per post (The limit of Instagram) to maximize reach, but Instagram itself advise that brands should add three to five highly relevant labels for best results. Whichever strategy you go with, it comes down to your own approach and will likely relate to your unique audience, but anyway, hashtags remain an important discovery tool on the platform. Instagram stories – As noted, Instagram Stories sees 500 million users a day, and the best ranking of feeds makes it ideal for promoting brand awareness and engagement. Creating effective stories can be a challenge in itself (a few tips) here), but it can be a great way to build your in-app presence

– As noted, Instagram Stories sees 500 million users a day, and the best ranking of feeds makes it ideal for promoting brand awareness and engagement. Creating effective stories can be a challenge in itself (a few tips) here), but it can be a great way to build your in-app presence Good footage – It probably speaks for itself, but the main Instagram feed is still focused on excellent, eye-catching imagery – the kind of images that will make people stop to mid-scroll and look at your posts. There is a variety tips and advice available on how to do it, but at least in the main feed the quality of your images remains an important consideration

– It probably speaks for itself, but the main Instagram feed is still focused on excellent, eye-catching imagery – the kind of images that will make people stop to mid-scroll and look at your posts. There is a variety tips and advice available on how to do it, but at least in the main feed the quality of your images remains an important consideration Instagram role – It looks like Instagram’s TikTok clone has not risen yet, but as Instagram continues looking for ways to slow down the momentum of TikTok, you can bet that it will continue to invest in Reels – which may make it a more relevant consideration for brands. What’s more, anecdotal research has shown that role creation can help strengthen your overall Instagram presence, as Instagram wants to put more emphasis on the option.

Focusing on these core elements can build a more effective and engaging Instagram presence. The following infographic provides a quick summary of these key directions.