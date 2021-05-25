Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DHHL NEWS RELEASE: DHHL TO CONDUCT SLOPE MAINTENANCE ON AUWAIOLIMU STREET

Posted on May 24, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Papakōlea, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor HTM Contractors, Inc., will conduct slope maintenance and landscaping on the mauka side of Auwaiolimu Street. The work is scheduled from May 31, 2021 through June 4, 2021 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Traffic controls, including signs, flagmen, and off-duty law enforcement will be implemented along the roadway during work hours.

Once completed, DHHL will implement a bi-annual maintenance schedule for the slope.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###

