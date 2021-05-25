Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mali’s president and prime minister arrested by army members, says UN mission

Interim President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were arrested along with several staffers, read the statement by the country’s Local Transition Monitoring Committee, which monitors Mali’s return to civilian oversight after a military coup in August 2020. The committee includes the African Union, the United Nations mission in Mali and the Economic Community of West African States.

The committee, “along with members of the international community, including France, the United-States, the United Kingdom, Germany and the EU, express their profound concern regarding the situation in Mali marked by the arrest of the transition President, the Prime Minister and some members of their staff,” it says.

“They demand the immediate and unconditional release of those authorities and insist upon the fact that the members of the military who hold them will be personally held accountable for their safety.”

The arrests, described in the joint statement as an “attempted power grab,” came…

