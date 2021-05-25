Finance Entrepreneur Will Roundtree Embarks On Cocktails & Credit Summer 2021 Tour
EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime business financial consultant and entrepreneur Will Roundtree helps many across the country understand the power of credit as well as how to maintain good credit. Roundtree has visited community centers, barbershops and schools where many have benefited from him sharing his knowledge about the value of entrepreneurship as well as how money can work for folks. He’s authored two best-selling books about credit and finance - “Credit Is King (Transforming Your Credit to Royalty)” and “The Full-Time CEO: The S--t They Don’t Tell You.”
Starting in June 2021, Roundtree will embark on a venture he calls the Cocktails & Credit Tour, where he’ll visit select cities to deliver his message regarding leveraging credit, money and finance. “Cocktails & Credit is about really meeting people where they are,” says Roundtree, “where people can attend, listen and network. That’s when I discuss credit, restructuring your field and building generational wealth.” Roundtree is touring through Atlanta, Milwaukee (his hometown), Houston and Chicago. He’ll be in each city for at least two days – the first for the Cocktails & Credit meetings, then for private mastermind events the following day.
Prior to the start of the Cocktails & Credit tour,, Roundtree is launching two podcast series, each on a different platform – Harlem America and Sister 2 Sister 2.0.
When asked what he hopes his living legacy will be after helping others understand credit, money and finance, Will offers, “I don’t care what they say about me because I’m solely focused on what they learn. I am concerned about the takeaway. What were they able to get from their time with me? That’s what matters to me. That is really the impact I want to leave.”
COCKTAILS & CREDIT AND MASTERMIND LOCATIONS AND DATES
START TIME FOR COCKTAILS & CREDIT – 7 PM IN ALL CITIES
START TIME FOR MASTERMIND EVENTS - 8 PM IN ALL CITIES
Atlanta 6/17 – Cocktails & Credit - Cafe Circa, 464 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Atlanta 6/18 Mastermind - 252 Walker St SW, Unit B, Atlanta, GA 30313
Milwaukee 6/24 – Cocktails & Credit - Prime Social -7801 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063
Milwaukee 6/25 Mastermind - 131 West Seeboth Street - Loft A, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Houston 7/8 – Cocktails & Credit - Ebony Food and Music 11681 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077
Houston 7/9 Mastermind – 2929 Wesleyan St, Houston, TX 77027
Chicago 7/15 – Cocktails & Credit- Persona 408 S Wells St, Chicago, IL 60607
Chicago 7/16 Mastermind –3912 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60613
Visit www.cocktailsandcredit.com for additional information about Cocktails and Credit™
For media inquiries contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com
Angelo Ellerbee
