Instagram adds new insights on engagement for roles and live broadcasts on Instagram

Instagram wants to help more creators make the most of their opportunities provide new insight data for both Reels and Instagram Live broadcasts within the app.

As explained by Instagram:

“Based on feedback from creators and businesses, we’re launching insights for Reels and Live today. We’re inspired by the way our community accepts these content formats, and want to make sure creators and businesses can understand how their content performs. “

As you can see in the example above, Instagram now offers a series of new statistics for all types of content, with the new, in-depth statistics for Reels and Live adding to the already available data for feed posts and IGTV.

For Reels, Instagram will now provide data on total plays, accounts reached, likes, comments, save and shares.

For Instagram Live broadcasts, users have access to data on accounts reached, a peak of simultaneous viewers, comments and shares.

Instagram also adds these new elements to its Account Insights overview “to give a broader picture of how Reels and Live shape an account’s performance over time.”

This is a major extension to Instagram’s insight data, which will provide a wealth of new information for Instagram entrepreneurs and creators of creators’ accounts to process.

This can lead to whole new approaches in your mail strategy, with a better understanding of what exactly resonates with your audience, and where you can improve, based on format-specific data.

“In addition, we’re introducing new detailed information about Reach in Account Insights. We know it’s important to understand more about how content is distributed, so we’ve built new layouts that provide transparency in what types of accounts you reach and what content formats the most effective is to bring about Reach. ‘

Instagram is also implementing new predefined timeframe options in Insights, allowing you to expand beyond the current ‘last 7 days’ and ‘last 30 days’ options, while also soon gaining access to Insights via the app’s computer version, which enhances the functionality of the desktop option further improved. Instagram is also being tested new upload options via desk.

This is an important update for social media marketers, and provides more information to help you establish the best way forward for your business. And while not everyone is investing in Reels yet, it could be a bigger consideration than Instagram continues to test new ways to boost the option, while Instagram Live has seen a surge in recent months, partly due to the pandemic, and people seeking alternative social connections, and then due to the rise of the audio-social format, with Instagram added live broadcasts on audio last month.

Given that, it might be worth considering your live streaming options in the app, and as noted, Reels could still become a thing, and it could help improve your overall Instagram presence.

If you keep that in mind, it’s probably worth experimenting with both formats – and now you can tell exactly how effective the tests are, and what kind of response you see via your Insights.

Instagram Insights is only available for business and creator accounts in the app.