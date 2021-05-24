Colorado Comeback Bills to Expand Broadband Access, Help Communities TransitionApproved With Strong Bipartisan Support

DENVER, CO – Today, Senate committees gave broad bipartisan approval to two pieces of legislation that will increase broadband access for Coloradans as well as assist communities transitioning from coal. These bills are part of the Colorado Recovery Plan.

HB21-1289: Expanding Access to Broadband, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges. Colorado has an opportunity to help bridge the digital divide exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing broadband access for our students, communities and businesses. This bill provides $75M to increase internet access across Colorado through the deployment of devices as well as the development of middle and last mile infrastructure to support services that have become a necessity during the pandemic, like telehealth. It specifically includes $20M for the Ute Mountain and Southern Ute Tribes.

“Going to school these days requires books, backpacks, and broadband,” said Senator Bridges, D-Greenwood Village. “Especially after this last year, more and more of our economy is online, and we have an obligation to make sure every Coloradan can participate in that economy. Connecting unserved and underserved communities to high-speed reliable internet creates more opportunity for everyone, and increases statewide equity and prosperity for all of our families.”

HB21-1290: Funding Just Transition Office, sponsored by Majority Leader Steve Fenberg. In 2019, Democrats in the legislature created the Office of Just Transition to guide communities transitioning from coal toward economic resilience. This bill provides $15 million in funding for workforce programs, local capacity grants, transition-related economic development grants, and critical infrastructure investments to boost economies that have been dependent on coal.

“Allocating additional funding to the Office of Just Transition is a critical way for us to make sure workers in coal-dependent communities are adequately prepared for Colorado’s transition to clean energy,” said Majority Leader Fenberg, D-Boulder. “As our state adopts new clean energy projects in these communities, it’s on us to make sure that no one gets left behind. This funding demonstrates our commitment to providing support and assistance to the workers who are helping pave the way towards Colorado’s future.”

Both bills now move to Senate Appropriations for further consideration. Track the progress of the legislation by visiting leg.colorado.gov.