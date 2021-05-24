Court upholds death sentence of man who killed Sonoma deputy

The state Supreme Court upheld the death sentence Monday of a man who fatally shot a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy shortly after being released from prison in 1995, rejecting defense arguments that the case should have been transferred to another county because of extensive and hostile press coverage.
