Clubhouse reports that one million Android users have logged on to the platform in the last two weeks

Yes, I’m not sure the clubhouse will have the endurance that many people would hope for.

The audio social platform, which is fast gained momentum earlier this year, and has spawned a whole new social engagement format, is now facing major challenges as alternative social audio tools and options emerge, and Clubhouse is struggling to scale fast enough to keep up and meet demand.

This could end up being the killer blow to the app – which seems somewhat ironic, as the only-inviting, measured user login approach was actually an important part of its earlier career.

The main problem for Clubhouse in this regard was the lack of an Android version of the app, which placed a huge constraint on its growth capacity even before you considered the invitation process. Clubhouse fixed it May 9, with the launch of its Android app, and this week, as part of its update session for the City Hall platform, Clubhouse announced it more than a million new Android users has now logged in to the platform.

This is a considerable amount if you consider that Clubhouse had it 2 million users all back in January. How many active users Clubhouse is now not confirmed, but the app itself has been downloaded more than 15 million times, according to data from Sensor tower.

Not everyone who downloads it has access to it, as it is still in invite mode. As such, Clubhouse’s next big challenge is to open up to all users so that it can take full advantage of its growth opportunities.

What clubhouse is working on – last month through its announcement of its latest funding round, and where it would invest new capital, Clubhouse explained that:

“Although we have doubled the size of our team this year, stabilized our infrastructure, launched Payments in beta to help creators make money and get Android ready for launch, there’s so much more to do as we work to bring clubhouse to more people around the world. It’s no secret that our servers have struggled a bit over the past few months and that our growth has been better than the early discovery algorithms our small team originally built. ‘

Clubhouse is therefore well aware of its challenges in this regard, and this has only been exacerbated by Twitter expands its sound space option rapidly, while Facebook has also now progressed to live testing of its own audio social instruments.

Both access and discoverability can pose an existential threat to Clubhouse, and as more people become accustomed to setting up Spaces, and eventually, joining Facebook’s audio-social discussions in the groups they are already part of, the distinguishing elements will be: of the app be more and more diluted, and the incentive to even download Clubhouse can quickly evaporate because it is essentially swallowed up by the bigger players.

That’s why Clubhouse needs to work fast, in different areas, if it’s enticing – and Clubhouse is also working on making payments to enable all creators to make money (now available on iOS and the next few to Android weeks), while it is also set to be the first recipients of its’Creator First Funding Awards more exclusive clubhouse content will be funded later this week.

And it still holds a degree of gravity among celebrities and big brands. Clubhouse says both the NBA and Epic Games will be airing exclusive in-app content over the next few weeks, while Deepak Chopra and Alicia Keys will host a 21-day meditation experience at Clubhouse, which begins later this month.

This is where Clubhouse needs to stay connected – while it may not be able to compete on the reach of the audience, or probably on discovery algorithms and highlight the relevant rooms for each user, it needs to work with celebrities and high profile users to connect with their fans , and maintains the exclusive element that has made Clubhouse so far.

If it can maintain it, it could still become the preferred platform within certain niches, and those who prefer the less general approach than audio-social.

But is it a path to business success?

Really, Clubhouse is in a similar situation to what Snapchat was when Facebook wanted crush it by launching Instagram Stories. And it almost worked, but Snapchat regrouped and assessed what its true value was and how it could double the elements to maintain momentum.

This eventually led to a greater focus on intimate engagement, as opposed to social broadcasting, while also investing further in exclusive content that had a specific appeal to its core audience.

Clubhouse can follow the same playbook, focusing on more exclusive communities and conversations, and invest in content as has already been done. Maybe it does not have to worry so much about the scope and to adapt it to the big players – but then it seems that the opportunities in this respect are more limited than Snap.

Time will tell, but the challenges are increasing, and clubhouse needs to work fast and smart to stay evolving.