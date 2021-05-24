Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AudioTrove Australian Music Store Launches The AKG Pro Audio C414 Studio Microphone

Australia's leading professional microphone store now stocks the AKG Pro Audio C414 studio microphone. Available now and fully reviewed at AudioTrove.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela Garner provides in-depth evaluations and explanations of audio equipment and systems. Microphones are one of the categories that has gotten a lot of attention from the reviews.

AudioTrove and Angela Garner are thrilled to announce the debut of their newest product, the AKG Pro Audio C414 studio microphone which is perhaps one of the most well-known brands and a worthy forerunner to the AKG C12. This is an excellent microphone for studio recording, broadcasting, and live performances. Now is available and you can find the best place to buy at AudioTrove. According to Angela Garner, the scratch-resistant, complete metal body and metal mesh of the AKG C414 XLII make it robust even for on-the-road and stage use. It also has a peak hold LED for precise overload peak signalling, allowing users to keep track of their levels making it a worthy purchase for a range of recording scenarios.

AudioTrove investigates and reports on sound-related equipment, including microphones. The introduction of the new website aligns with the owner's objective of becoming Australia's premier resource for making educated judgments regarding professional grade microphones before making a purchase. The AudioTrove website's online inventory lists and explains some of Australia's best microphone models and brands.

Regardless of a client's individual demands, whether podcasting, broadcasting, professional studio recording, live performance, or home recording, AudioTrove has provided information regarding a suitable microphone. Changing customer purchasing habits in a variety of consumer goods purchases have altered how buyers discover information about the things they wish to buy. A rising percentage of clients buy microphones online after doing their homework. The content on the AudioTrove website indicates that thorough study was conducted by a skilled specialist.

