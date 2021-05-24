Instagram tests new ‘Audio’ tab in Explore to improve music discovery

It looks like Instagram is testing another TikTok-focused add-on, with a new ‘Audio’ tab appears to some users in their exploration options, allowing you to search for specific tracks in the app.

As you can see in this example, posted by @WFBrother on Twitter (and shared by Matt Navarra), the new option allows you to search for songs by keywords and provides a list of registered tracks in Instagram’s system. By going to a result, you are taken to a separate page for the song / track, which contains options to save or use the audio in your own post, while also showing all the Reels tracks that have the same song or used audio.

Which is very similar to the same functionality on TikTok. Search for a title of the song in TikTok and you will find similar results in the ‘Sounds’ tab, while going to a title of the song in a TikTok clip, you will find all the tracks using the same has, displays audio, which lends itself to greater interaction and sharing in the app as users want to use the latest tracks, and see how other tracks have been created around certain music themes.

You can also do the same on Instagram Reels yourself – tap the music tap at the bottom of any Reels clip and it will show you the same list of all the Reels who used the track as this new Audio tab does. Functionally, therefore, this is nothing new, but it does offer another way to maximize music engagement within the app, and perhaps highlight some of the latest Reels trends for a wider audience.

That’s probably the real focus here. Instagram is still trying to figure out how to make Reels a bigger element, in an effort to ward off the growing competition from TikTok, and this new discovery option could be another way to showcase the best trends based on popular tracks .

According to reports, Instagram is also working on a new incentive program which will reward users for creating Reels tracks, while also testing new ways to share roles on Facebook, which extends their reach across its network.

Will it work, and will more people get involved with Reels tracks? This is likely to happen to some extent, but whether it will be enough to get people off TikTok is probably the bigger question, and on the other hand, it seems unlikely.

Last week, new data from App Annie showed that users now spend on average as much time in TikTok as people on Facebook, while TikTok users spend more time in the app than those on Instagram. Despite various challenges, TikTok has continued to go from strength to strength and is now the leader in new trend changes such as music engagement, which Facebook is constantly catching up with.

Facebook still holds all the cards in terms of overall users and overall engagement, and it has a huge advantage in terms of both advertising spending and reach. But TikTok remains a thorn in its side and has become a major threat to its long-term prospects, given the connection to the platform with younger audiences and the potential to form new ordinary behaviors created by older brackets.

Does this mean that Facebook is in danger? No, Facebook is still the overall leader, and its continued growth in new regions enables it to continually evolve, as does its investment in AR and VR technologies. But TikTok has been able to shake off Facebook’s various challenges and move on, which will no doubt be of concern to Zuck and Co, and will ensure that the app remains a problem for Facebook for some time to come.

So, what can Facebook do? Instead of just letting it happen, Facebook will no doubt continue to add replica features like these, small, duplicate add-ons designed to keep users in its apps by giving them the same features they can then use in the networks of friends they had. already created, rather than floating to TikTok.

This has been an effective approach for Facebook so far – but perhaps this time it should come up with its own new innovations to somehow get larger chunks of its user base back to Facebook and IG.