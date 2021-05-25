Professor Harvey Shapiro, of Boston, has emphasized in his recent research the importance of giving rights to refugees, not just citizens. Read on to learn more

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Harvey Shapiro Emphasizes in Research the Importance of Refugee Rights

At a time when more than 80 million refugees exist throughout the world, Northeaster University Professor Harvey Shapiro, is exploring through research the importance of highlighting the experiences of refugees in modern civic education in the United States.

According to Shapiro in a conference paper presented at multiple international conferences, an increasing number of people across the globe have been forcibly displaced during the past few years. For this reason, it is critical that civil education pay increased attention to the mass displacement and statelessness that is taking place, rather than focusing merely on the plights of citizens and on cosmopolitanism.

Shapiro emphasizes in his research that refugees are humans, but unlike citizens, they do not have many legal or political rights. The reason for this is that nation-states are struggling to figure out what rights refugees should have from a political or constitutional standpoint. In fact, many nation states are unable or unwilling to grant refugees the human rights that the United Nations highlight. As a result, the rights that citizens receive continue to outweigh the rights given to individuals who lack nations of their own.

However, according to Shapiro, if authorities view all humans as being worthy of receiving rights, then this automatically affords refugees the same rights that citizens inherently receive. These rights are operational and inalienable rights. Thus, assigning these rights based on citizenship and national identity is arbitrary and thus unjust. In light of this, Shapiro argues in his research that the idea of rights should be applied to people who live outside of the conceptual and political boundaries associated with nation-states.

Harvey Shapiro said the common core standards, including today’s curricula in the social studies field, need to reflect this improved idea about rights for refugees in the years ahead.