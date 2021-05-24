Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately7:50 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect snatched US currency from the counter. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, May 23, 2021, 32 year-old Louis Darnell Hicks, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).