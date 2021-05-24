Perin Investigations Announces Name Change to Perin Discovery

Change reflects its growth as a full-spectrum electronic discovery service firm

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perin Investigations, an 8(a) SBA certified forensics and electronic discovery firm, announced today that it has changed its name to Perin Discovery. The name reflects the evolution of the company’s role in bridging the collection, review, analysis, and production phases of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM). The new name more accurately portrays Perin’s services supporting teams in their pursuit to satisfy information requests.

Perin Discovery is a Forensics and eDiscovery firm formed in 2018 and provides a range of discovery support services triggered when public and private sector teams experience litigation, FOIA requests, audits, subpoenas, and other information requests. Every event involves some form of initial information collecting, including the processing, reviewing, analyzing, and producing for delivery.

“When we launched the business three years ago, we set out to create a better way to collect and process data,” said Erin Perczak, Vice President of Perin Discovery. “About a year-and-a-half ago we started to feel the word ‘investigations’ was limiting and not the reason why customers were relying on us. Now, our name better depicts a broader, all-encompassing umbrella of services.”

In addition, the company unveiled a new logo and color scheme to coincide with the name change. “We wanted to give a nod to our Native American roots with a more contemporary color scheme,” said Peter Smith, President of Perin Discovery. “We’ve experienced a nice trajectory with so many great developments, that in a positive way, we are not the same company we were three years ago. We thought it was the right time to make this change too.”

About Perin Discovery

Perin is an 8(a) SBA certified, Native American-owned, end-to-end eDiscovery firm based in Denver, Colorado. We believe there is a better way to collect, process, search, analyze, review, and produce information triggered by litigation, FOIA's, audits, subpoenas, and other information requests. Launched in 2018, Perin provides eDiscovery, paper discovery, and staff augmentation to support entities responding to requests or building out modern and defensible information request operations. With the continued exponential growth of data, we believe this is more important than ever.

