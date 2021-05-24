Work to Start Soon on Multi-Year Paving Project on Interstate 79 in Crawford and Erie Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today the start of work on a two-year project to improve nearly 11 miles of Interstate 79 in Crawford and Erie counties.

“Interstate 79 is a major connection that runs through a large portion of northwest region of PennDOT, so our design and construction teams approached this project as a districtwide project,” said Brian McNulty, District 1 Executive. “The outcome was bidding one project across county lines in order to secure greater financial benefit for the taxpayers of Pennsylvania as well as provide a smoother ride for the region’s residents, commuters, and visitors.”

The project includes paving the northbound and southbound lanes from mile post 154 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County to mile post 165 in Washington Township, Erie County. Work will also be done at the rest stops near mile post 163 at the Crawford-Erie county line, and rehabilitation work on 10 bridges.

Work is expected to start June 1, 2021, weather permitting, and will be completed in the fall of 2022.

The project will be done in multiple phases and will lane restrictions and changing traffic patterns. During construction, delays are anticipated near the project area, especially during morning and afternoon peak rush hour traffic volume times.

Phase 1 will include milling and paving northbound and southbound lanes from mile post 154 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County to mile post 158 in Cussewago Township, Crawford County. It is expected to be completed in August 2021.

Phase 2 will include milling and paving the northbound and southbound lanes from mile post 158 to mile post 160 in Cussewago Township, Crawford County. It is expected to start in late August 2021 and to be completed by late October 2021.

In phase 3, which will be done in the second year of the project, work will include milling and paving from mile post 160 in Cussewago Township, Crawford County to mile post 165 in Washington Township, Erie County. Work will also be done at the rest stop and to the bridges within the project limits. The phase is expected to start in April 2022 and to be completed in October 2022.

The contractor is Lindy Paving Inc, of Union City. The contract cost is $15,683,238, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Crawford County box then choosing the Interstate 79 Improvement Project tile.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

