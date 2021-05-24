Senator Mensch and Senator Santarsiero’s Upskirt Legislation Passes Senate

HARRISBURG – May 24, 2021 – Legislation sponsored by Senator Bob Mensch (R-24) and Senator Santarsiero (D-10) advanced out of the Senate today. This legislation will more substantially criminalize the act of “upskirting” in Pennsylvania.

In January of 2020, a former math teacher and soccer coach at Palisades High School in Bucks County was found to be taking ‘upskirt’ photos of students and then sharing them online.

“The bill was made necessary by the unspeakable actions by a former teacher in my district. As a result of this despicable act, the teacher was charged with invasion of privacy and indecent exposure, which is certainly the least of what he deserved,” Mensch said. “Specifically, our legislation will make this offense a third-degree felony for a first offense and a second-degree felony for subsequent offenses of invasion of privacy of a minor when committed by a person of authority.”

“We send our kids to school with an expectation that they will learn in a safe environment, and we have to do everything we can do to provide that safe environment,” said Senator Santarsiero. “This legislation, to strengthen the penalties where an adult takes upskirt photos of a minor, will help do that. I want to thank my colleague, Senator Mensch for working with me on this legislation in the Senate, and Representative Staats for sponsoring the House bill.”

With this legislation, we hope to send a strong message that invasions of privacy like this that do so much irreparable harm to our children will not be tolerated and carry with them serious penalties and consequences.

You can watch Senator Mensch’s floor remarks here.

You can watch Senator Santarsiero’s floor remarks here.

The House companion bill, House Bill 163, was passed in the House and is sponsored by State Representative Craig Staats (R-145) and State Representative Shelby Labs (R-143).

The House bill now awaits consideration in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

###