LinkedIn’s latest transparency report shows decline in fake profiles, increase in harassment

LinkedIn has published its latest Transparency report, which provides an overview of content removal, government information requests and spam / fake profile actions that the platform has done in the last six months of 2020.

And there are some interesting trend notes here – and while LinkedIn may not get the focus of other platforms in terms of tampering programs and / or influencing campaigns, it’s worth noting the latest shifts and the steps LinkedIn is taking to keep its users safe. .

First, on fake profiles, probably one of the biggest problems on LinkedIn, since once a user makes a connection, they can access all your personal data from your LinkedIn presence.

As per LinkedIn:

“Our automated defense has blocked the vast majority (98.3%) of the counterfeit accounts we have acted on during this period. We are also seeing a significant decrease in the creation of counterfeit accounts, and a corresponding decrease in spam mail. and fraudulent content generated by fake profiles. “

Indeed, in the last term, LinkedIn stopped 33.7 million accounts in the registration stage, so that’s a drop from the last three times. Why this may be is unclear, but it appears that the platform’s attempts to delete fake profiles, at least based on LinkedIn tracking, have some impact and that scammers are deterred to some extent by this method to use.

Content removal is another question – as far as content infringement is concerned, LinkedIn says it has seen a huge increase in the amount of content removed in a number of categories, “including misinformation and violent or graphic content, driven in part by world events which caused polarizing content, such as US elections and COVID-19 “.

The increase in removals in all categories here is significant – here’s a look at the same graph from LinkedIn’s previous transparency update:

Clearly, LinkedIn is doing a lot more work on all of these elements, either through improved tracking or due to increased activity. LinkedIn has seen continuous growth in user interactions, and it would appear that it also results in more negative interactions.

The good thing is that LinkedIn is indeed acting, which will help keep users safe. But the increases here are huge, which can be worrisome to see if the platform moves forward.

As for the government’s requests, LinkedIn’s overall performance here has remained fairly steady.

US information requests declined, while non-US inquiries rose slightly.

“The total number of government requests for information about our members has increased, but the requests involved far fewer member accounts than the previous reporting period.”

LinkedIn therefore does not see a significant increase in government action, unlike some other platforms that are getting more and more requests for intervention in user tendencies and political discussions, because authorities want to suppress opposition and disagreement.

As noted, the numbers reflect some interesting trends, particularly regarding the increase in reported harassment and abuse activities on the platform, which may reflect the increased use of LinkedIn for more types of communication. Over time, the platform sees more sharing about people’s personal lives and beliefs, as opposed to being limited to professional interaction, and this can lead to more unwanted disputes and personal discussions, which then move into questionable territory.

It’s interesting to note that the shift, and it will also be interesting to see how these numbers stay in LinkedIn’s next Transparency update, and whether it indicates more long-term behavioral changes in the app.

You can read LinkedIn’s full transparency report here.