WYDOT to begin bridge repairs on I-90 east of Moorcroft June 1

SUNDANCE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation awarded Simon Contractors a $7.2 million contract to repair six bridges and mill and overlay 8 miles of Interstate 90 between mile markers 160 and 168 through the Wind Creek section east of Moorcroft.

Bridges on both the east and westbound lanes will be repaired this summer while the milling and paving will be completed next spring. Simon Contractors sub-contracted the bridge repairs out to S&S Builders LLC.

Work will begin on June 1 with traffic control being in place on the eastbound driving lanes throughout this stretch of interstate. Once the eastbound bridges are complete, they will move to the westbound lanes.

Traffic control will be in place consisting of reduced speeds, one-lane traffic and occasional flagging operations.

Motorists are reminded to obey all traffic control and speed limits, which are put in place to protect contractors and the traveling public.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 4 public relations specialist Laura Dalles at (307) 674-2356.