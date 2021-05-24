US 26/287 pavement improvement/repair projects scheduled west of Dubois

A pair of pavement improvement/repair projects are scheduled this spring and summer on US 26/287 between Dubois and Moran Junction.

More than 2 miles of US 26/287 over Togwotee Pass will receive 2-inch asphalt pavement patches between the U.S. Forest Service boundary, west of Dubois, and Moran Junction in a $755,600 repair project, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

Patching activities (2.1 miles) on Togwotee Pass are scheduled: between mileposts 26.20 and 26.70 (just west of Fremont/Teton county line); between mileposts 24.08 and 24.48; between mileposts 21.00 and 21.15; between mileposts 17.88 and 18.03; between mileposts 17.04 and 17.14; between mileposts 16.70 and 16.90; between mileposts 8.78 and 9.18; between mileposts 3.63 and 3.73; and between mileposts 3.45 (3.45 miles east of Moran Junction) and 3.55.

About 5 miles of US 26/287 will receive asphalt pavement surfacing, chip sealing, fencing and other work in a $2,575 million project beginning about 10 miles west of Dubois and continuing to the U.S. Forest Service boundary (milepost 40.68).

"Right-of-way fencing is currently under way from the Forest Service line east toward Dubois," Scheidemantel said.

Prime contractor for both projects is Avail Valley Construction-ID LLC, of Victor, Idaho.

The contractor's schedule calls for asphalt milling on both projects beginning on June 2, with asphalt patching work scheduled June 7-18, weather permitting, over Togwotee Pass. Paving on the Mabels Hill section, east of the Forest Service boundary (milepost 40.68), is scheduled between June 21 and July 2, with approach paving scheduled July 6-8, and chip sealing Aug. 25-Aug. 31.

"Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes," Scheidemantel said. "All work is dependent upon favorable weather."

Minor bridge deck repairs are planned for about a week beginning June 21 on the Long Creek bridge (milepost 43.384), about 2.7 miles east of the Forest Service boundary. "During bridge repairs, there will be single-lane traffic across the Long Creek bridge. Traffic will be controlled by portable traffic signals," Scheidemantel said. "Traffic delays of up to two minutes are expected at the bridge."

Avail Valley Construction-ID LLC was awarded the Mabels Hill pavement overlay in November 2020 by the Wyoming Transportation Commission, and Avail was awarded the highway patching project in January 2021. Contract completion date for both projects is Oct. 31, 2021.

Project contact for this project is WYDOT resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. He can be reached at (307) 856-1341.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.