Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,399 in the last 365 days.

The Collaborative’s Consulting Leads to Acquisition of Vantage Software by First Rate, Inc.

The Collaborative for Business Development

Driving business growth with human behavior-based training, coaching, and marketing services.

The Collaborative’s sales, marketing and due-diligence consulting assists both firms in pre and post-sale growth

“The Collaborative provided strategic insights regarding Vantage and the alternative investments market it serves. They continue to help us...by training our sales and marketing teams.”
— Marshall Smith, COO of First Rate
MEDFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collaborative today congratulated First Rate, Inc. on its recent acquisition of Vantage Software. In the fall of 2020 The Collaborative had consulted with Vantage on enhancing its sales and marketing, and then introduced principals of the two firms. The Collaborative then worked with First Rate on its due diligence prior to acquisition, and is now working with First Rate to help integrate Vantage and with go-to-market planning.

Marshall Smith, COO of First Rate, said “The Collaborative provided strategic insights regarding Vantage and the alternative investments market it serves. They continue to help us, in a new market for First Rate, by training our sales and marketing teams on a sales process that addresses the unique market needs.” Karthik Thanikachalam, formerly the Operations Head at Vantage and now Product Manager at First Rate, added, “We engaged The Collaborative to assess our marketing and sales process, The Collaborative was instrumental in helping us upgrade our sales and marketing. Early this year Collaborative introduced us to First Rate and helped us in the acquisition and through transition.”

Beverly Flaxington, Collaborative President, said, “Our Vantage project and ongoing work with First Rate is a great example of how The Collaborative helps financial services and fintech firms improve sales, marketing and operations – which leads to synergies such as this. We’re very pleased with the successful outcome, and congratulate both firms!”


Editor’s Notes

About The Collaborative for Business Development, Inc.
For over 25 years, The Collaborative has helped hundreds of firms grow their business and improve the way they operate. To get these results, we combine deep knowledge about human behavior, helping people shift toward effective outcomes, and – with our decades in C-level positions, running companies – the real-world experience to get winning results. We know the challenges you face and leverage our experience to help individuals, teams, and companies make better decisions for their present and future.

Samantha Reynolds
The Collaborative for Business Development Inc.
+1 508-287-2490
samantha@the-collaborative.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Collaborative’s Consulting Leads to Acquisition of Vantage Software by First Rate, Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.