The Collaborative’s Consulting Leads to Acquisition of Vantage Software by First Rate, Inc.
The Collaborative’s sales, marketing and due-diligence consulting assists both firms in pre and post-sale growth
“The Collaborative provided strategic insights regarding Vantage and the alternative investments market it serves. They continue to help us...by training our sales and marketing teams.”MEDFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collaborative today congratulated First Rate, Inc. on its recent acquisition of Vantage Software. In the fall of 2020 The Collaborative had consulted with Vantage on enhancing its sales and marketing, and then introduced principals of the two firms. The Collaborative then worked with First Rate on its due diligence prior to acquisition, and is now working with First Rate to help integrate Vantage and with go-to-market planning.
— Marshall Smith, COO of First Rate
Marshall Smith, COO of First Rate, said “The Collaborative provided strategic insights regarding Vantage and the alternative investments market it serves. They continue to help us, in a new market for First Rate, by training our sales and marketing teams on a sales process that addresses the unique market needs.” Karthik Thanikachalam, formerly the Operations Head at Vantage and now Product Manager at First Rate, added, “We engaged The Collaborative to assess our marketing and sales process, The Collaborative was instrumental in helping us upgrade our sales and marketing. Early this year Collaborative introduced us to First Rate and helped us in the acquisition and through transition.”
Beverly Flaxington, Collaborative President, said, “Our Vantage project and ongoing work with First Rate is a great example of how The Collaborative helps financial services and fintech firms improve sales, marketing and operations – which leads to synergies such as this. We’re very pleased with the successful outcome, and congratulate both firms!”
Editor’s Notes
About The Collaborative for Business Development, Inc.
For over 25 years, The Collaborative has helped hundreds of firms grow their business and improve the way they operate. To get these results, we combine deep knowledge about human behavior, helping people shift toward effective outcomes, and – with our decades in C-level positions, running companies – the real-world experience to get winning results. We know the challenges you face and leverage our experience to help individuals, teams, and companies make better decisions for their present and future.
Samantha Reynolds
The Collaborative for Business Development Inc.
+1 508-287-2490
samantha@the-collaborative.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn