Amazing pack of latino films star at NYC Independent Film Festival
Amazing pack of latino films star at NYC Independent Film Festival
We not only wanted to be frightening; the film also intends to shine some hope on the brave act of pursuing something we cannot see.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Independent Film Festival kicks off this weekend with an amazing package of films from around the world. One of the recurring elements of the program is the Latino film. Each year, several great movies from South and Central America are selected in the program. Narrative films in particular always score high. This year's edition of NYCindieFF is no different. We highlight some of the best Latino movies here.
— Sebastian Torres Greene, filmmaker
NAHJUM by Mexican directors Sebastian Torres Greene and Manuel Del Valle is set in a fantasy world, with a fictional culture and a fictional language, but at the same time deals with a very realistic theme: male dominance as the cause of catastrophe. The storyline is about a prehistoric family's desperate search for a mythical source of life. It becomes a tragedy when the egos and obsessions of their male members surface. Greene: ,,We explore a few themes that concern us as artists but also as people. But we didn't just want to be terrifying; The film is also intended to provide some hope in the brave act of pursuing something we cannot see."
Another fantasy film is THE SHADOW OF YOUR SMILE from Colombia, about a boy who becomes a clown as a member of a killer group. The filmmaker lets this murderous clown, Lagrimón, make a change in his life. After living in the shadows for 20 years, he gets the chance to change course. But will he? A film with great cinematography and good acting performances.
In the Mexican film MERMAID SEASON, we accompany Julián in his fantasy about seeing a mermaid. The boy cherishes a collection of clues that he finds after every working day with his father. In Mexico, between silences and the sound of the sea, between history and myth, the daily life of a fisherman from the state of Jalisco through the eyes and feelings of a child hoping to meet a mermaid.
The WAKE SHOW by Peruvian filmmaker Aldo Miyashiro follows an ambitious theater director, whose plays have not achieved the success he dreamed of. Seeking recognition, he decides to write a play for four characters; a one-time performance, where all the actors on stage have to die. The piece sparks a media hype never seen before, and more importantly, it unleashes forces he had not foreseen. The blood will flow, the house will be full, the man will reach the glory, and there will be a standing ovation, the audience overwhelmed with emotions ... Or, just the opposite.
Dennis Cieri
Cieri Media International Corp
+1 917-763-2428
email us here