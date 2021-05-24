Wolf Administration: LED Lighting Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Penn State Behrend’s Knowledge Park, Bringing Nearly 100 New Jobs to Region

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced that Truck-Lite, a worldwide leader in light-emitting diode (LED) lighting systems for commercial vehicles, is relocating its existing headquarters from Falconer, New York, to Knowledge Park at Penn State Behrend in Erie County, creating 90 new family-sustaining jobs and retaining 582 positions statewide. The company has three existing Pennsylvania locations in McElhattan, Wellsboro, and Coudersport.

“Truck-Lite is a manufacturer renowned for innovation in its field with an established Pennsylvania footprint, and with its new proximity to and support from the talent pool at Penn State Behrend, the possibilities for continued growth and product development are endless,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration is pleased to welcome another Truck-Lite site to the commonwealth and eager to witness the collaborative work that will result from its longtime partnership with one of the state’s top higher education facilities.”

Truck-Lite believes the future research and development capabilities needed to design components in next-generation electric vehicles will require its workforce to have deeper electrical engineering, software programming, and advanced analytics expertise. The relocation to Penn State Behrend’s Knowledge Park will support future access to engineering and technology talent as Truck-Lite prepares for the automotive industry’s transition to electric vehicles.

Truck-Lite will lease nearly 30,000 sq. ft. from Penn State Behrend, a long-time partner, for its back-office operations. Meanwhile, Penn State Behrend will invest in enhancements to its Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Center (AMIC) which will contain Truck-Lite’s laboratory and test space.

“As the transportation industry shifts toward electric vehicles, developing new innovations for customers relies on our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified talent,” said Brian Kupchella, CEO of Clarience Technologies, parent company of Truck-Lite. “Relocating our headquarters to Knowledge Park and expanding our association with Penn State Behrend—a major college of one of the country’s top universities and a long-standing Truck-Lite partner—creates a strong pipeline of future electrical engineers, data scientists and business leaders in the years to come.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $270,000 Pennsylvania First Grant and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit program and R&D Tax Credit program. The company has committed to investing at least $1.31 million into the project and creating 90 new jobs and retaining 582 jobs.

“By moving to Knowledge Park, Truck-Lite is investing in Erie as both a source of talented employees and a place where the Truck-Lite team can grow and thrive,” Penn State Behrend Chancellor Ralph Ford said. “We’re proud to be part of that growth, which will continue to provide opportunities for our students and graduates, and for the Erie region.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Truck-Lite was established in 1955 and is owned by Southfield, Michigan-based Clarience Technologies LLC, a global leader in illumination and telematics solutions for the commercial and recreational transportation markets. The company manufactures LED signal and forward lighting products for the automotive, heavy-duty truck, off-highway, marine, military, and construction vehicular markets.

