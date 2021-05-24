New Book Promises to Educate People on How to Maximize Their Giving Impact Toward Impoverished Children
Ignite Press announced the release of $4.83: The Cost to Impact the Life of a Child for a Year…Maybe Forever, by Jenn Tarbell, Lance Wood and Celina Kim.FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
Ignite Press announced the release of $4.83:The Cost to Impact the Life of a Child for a Year…Maybe Forever, by Jenn Tarbell, Lance Wood and Celina Kim.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3h2wd8T
With $4.83, you could buy a large coffee, grab a medium-sized movie theater popcorn, or even pay for thirty minutes of big city downtown parking. But with that same $4.83, through Christ-centered microfinance, you could impact the life of a child for a year... maybe forever.
“I began to zero in on microfinance as the most effective way to use giving dollars,” says Wood. “With microfinance, just a little bit of outside help empowers men and women to band together and pull themselves out of poverty. Microfinance is extraordinarily efficient. I would say that in the world of charity, it’s nothing less than earth-shattering.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Jenn Tarbell has spent over 10 years working directly for and with Christ-centered microfinance organizations as an employee, executive team member, consultant, and board member. She devoted significant time on the ground internationally with clients, workers, and donors seeing and evaluating these efforts in operation. She is also an entrepreneur and has spent the last three years working on various technology startups. Jenn’s deep passion is seeing lives transformed through business–especially microfinance.
Lance Wood is a businessman and a numbers guy. He’s a CPA and has spent 38 years in public accounting. He was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP (PwC) and is now the OC Area Director for the National Christian Foundation. In 2008 Lance discovered the magic of microfinance. He has concluded that Christ-centered microfinance is holistic, has the highest impact, and is the most cost-effective way to help kids. Period. He will tell you it still blows his mind.
Celina Kim is based in Los Angeles, California and holds a B.A. in International Development Studies from UCLA and M.S. in Sustainability Management from Columbia University. She has 5 years of experience working with a Christ-centered microfinance organization and is passionate about sustainable global development. In recent years, she has been working on a sustainability focused startup that promotes socially and environmentally responsible growth in business.
Contact Info: kidswin483@gmail.com
Everett O'Keefe
Ignite Press
+1 5594774202
