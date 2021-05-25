N. Dann Moss Joins The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) at The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) is pleased to announce the appointment of N. Dann Moss Esq. to the position of board of directors.
N. Dann Moss is an experienced producer, entertainment attorney, personal manager, senior executive and was the CEO of Frette Fine Linens, where he increased sales by more than 300% and expanded the number of boutiques fom 2 to 20. He was the former entertainment consultant and outside counsel for WIN TV, a satellite broadcast company and COO & General Counsel for CDI, Inc. a non-profit and parent of WIN TV. He also produced Israel’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Television Special.
He is a graduate of the University of Southern California, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Cum Laude and the LaVerne College of Law, Juris Doctorate, Cum Laude. Dann is an active member of the State Bar California; past member for 20 years of the board of directors of the Entertainment Industries Foundation; Co-Founder of the Vikki Carr Scholarship Foundation; Co-Founder and Board of Directors and Designated Media Patron of the United States Centennial of Flight funded by the US Congress.
“We are delighted to appoint N. Dann Moss to the Board of Directors. The appointment comes at a crucial time, as we continue our innovative research to find better immunotherapy treatments for mesothelioma and other cancers of the chest” said Joseph Garland, MBA and Chair of the Board of Directors. He is a Fellow of The American College of Healthcare Executives. “Dann brings a unique combination of professional talent combined with a deep personal commitment to helping PHLBI continue driving its mission”.
“Dann was instrumental in helping PHLBI acquire several beautiful masks painted by celebrities such as Sir Anthony Hopkins, Sugar Ray Leonard, Ringo Starr, Pat Boone & Gloria Gaynor, which were auctioned at our unMASKing the Cure for Cancer Gala in 2019” said Clare Cameron, executive director at PHLBI. “He has attended all our events over the last several years and has raised thousands of dollars for the Institute. I am so pleased that he is joining the BOD and we are looking forward to working with him as we grow our research program and find some answers to these devastating cancers”.
About The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute:
The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI), a 501(c)(3) is a non-profit medical research institute established in 2002. One of the divisions, The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) is focused on the treatment and prevention of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). The exploration of innovative ideas forms the foundation of PMC’s unique research program and provides the promise of future treatment breakthroughs. PMC is dedicated to educating the public on asbestos-related diseases and informing them of their best treatment options. PMC also connects newly diagnosed patients with patients that have been through treatment and provides assistance and emotional support.
Clare Cameron
