Blue Raven Solar wins the Utah Best of State award for solar technology in 2021 for a fourth consecutive year

We began with one goal in mind – to provide homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology,”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar was acknowledged for having the best solar technology in Utah in 2021 by the Utah Best of State Awards. Since 2018, this is the fourth consecutive year that the company has received this award.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
The Best of State Awards were created in Utah to recognize individuals, organizations and businesses that surpass expectations in their fields. The hope is that by recognizing excellence, other organizations will feel a push to work harder and smarter for their goals. Blue Raven Solar is honored to receive this award and lead by their example of efficiency, professionalism, and consumer trust.
“We began with one goal in mind – to provide homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology,” Ben Peterson, CEO said. “The company continues to grow and change people’s lives for the better every day.”
Blue Raven Solar provides solar technology to homeowners across America to help them save money on utilities and produce energy in a clean, efficient way. The company has gone from three to almost 1500 team members across the nation and become a top solar company in the U.S. over its seven years of operation.
The criteria used to judge Best of State nominees are achievement in the field of endeavor, innovation or creativity in approaches, techniques, methods, or processes, and contribution to the quality of life in Utah. To learn more about the Utah Best of State Awards and for a full list of 2021 winners, visit www.bestofstate.org
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
