Sports Turf Company to Renovate Pierce County High School Stadium Field
Specialty athletics construction company to replace natural grass field with artificial turfWHITESBURG, GA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has been awarded the stadium renovation at Pierce County High School in Blackshear, Ga. The project includes replacing the Bears’ existing natural grass football field to artificial turf prior to the 2021-2022 school year.
“We’re excited to have Sports Turf renovate our stadium this summer,” said Pierce County Schools Assistant Athletic Director Brandon Jernigan. “In our judgement, Sports Turf Company provided the best solution for our coaches and student-athletes in terms of a surface that is not only aesthetically appealing but is safer, more durable and will last longer than solutions we’ve looked at previously.”
Sports Turf will renovate the Bears’ existing natural grass field to an artificial turf system that surpasses other systems in terms of safety, durability and performance. The artificial turf system, which includes a 10-year warranty, features AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Decade turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and the organic infill, BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Decade is a performance artificial turf system that combines slit film and monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency. The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25 millimeter thickness to improve player safety and provide more effective drainage. The infill, BrockFILL, is a highly engineered wood particle infill specifically designed to improve traction and reduce artificial turf heat. BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia.
“We are pleased that Pierce County High School has chosen Sports Turf to provide safer and longer lasting solutions for their stadium field,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “The system we are installing at Pierce County’s stadium is the best of the best in terms of artificial turf systems. The coaches and student athletes will be able to physically experience that in terms of footing, heat reduction and the players’ impact with the surface.”
About Sports Turf Company:
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the southeast. To learn more about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net.
