Twitter tests new ‘Super Followers’ display before launching app

As Twitter continues to work on its evolving tools for creative monetization, it is now testing a new profile displayed for ‘Super Followers’, which provides a quick overview of how many paying subscribers each user has on the platform.

As you can see in this screenshot, posted by Jane Manchun Wong of Engineering, the new ‘Super Followers’ score would appear alongside your regular follower number, which could help inspire more people to sign up to pay as well to become subscribers. your tweets and extra content.

Twitter came Super Follow option will provide creators another way to earn direct revenue from their efforts on the platform, by charging a monthly fee to give fans access to a range of additional content and engagement features.

As you can see in this example from the recent Twitter Analyst Day presentation, by signing up for $ 4.99 a month, for example, Super Followers will have extensive access to newsletters, exclusive content (e.g. private spaces) and membership discounts on merchandise or other products. Ideally, creators should be more motivated to build communities of paying subscribers on Twitter, which will help Twitter maintain a steady stream of exclusive content, and that more fans will return to the platform more frequently and contribute to engagement .

The rise of TikTok, coupled with the aftermath of the pandemic, has pushed all platforms to assess their creation monetization options, as a way to protect their audience and provide direct income tools for creators and artists affected by global affiliations is and other mitigation efforts. In light of this, the addition of Super Followers makes sense – although it’s a bit surprising to see that Twitter is adding another follower score to profiles, given Jack Dorsey, CEO, of the current Follower show as it currently looks.

Back in 2018, during a chat session in India, Dorsey explained that he does not want to emphasize the number of scores because it no longer reflects the right focus for social engagement.

As explained by Dorsey:

‘So if you open Twitter and see it [follower count] number is five, you are actually encouraged to increase the number. That was right maybe 12 years ago, but I do not think it’s right today. I do not think this is the number you should focus on. I think what’s more important is the number of meaningful conversations you have on the platform. ‘

Dorsey further explained by focusing on growing followers, it can play a role in seeing people post more polarizing content, such as biased political messages and / or misinformation, as that type of content increases the potential to go viral. Doing so will help users gain more exposure for their accounts and subsequently attract more followers. This may in fact mean that it results in more toxic and divisive behavior on the platform by emphasizing the number of customers.

Based on this, Twitter has also started working on how to dilute the emphasis first by reduce font size for the number of followers on user profiles.

It’s a relatively small change, but it was a first step towards moving away from traditional social media statistics, and ideally to a newer measure or performance, which in Dorsey’s words emphasized ‘meaningful conversations’, such as replies to your tweets and discussions you participated in.

But we have not seen much more about this. And now Twitter is actually adding a whole new follower count.

I mean, in this context the emphasis is different, since Super Follows actually have a clearer purpose. By emphasizing the amount of paying subscribers a user has, it can help attract more Super followers – if you see that this person already has 1,000 people willing to pay for their extra content, that may be enough to sign you up too, since those subscribers are probably worth paying that extra money.

Encouraging more Super followers also has a more practical purpose in this sense and is less likely to lead to negative behavior. But still it seems interesting that Twitter wanted to move away from this, now it is moving there again.

It makes sense, but it’s an interesting observation.

Twitter is still working out the details of its upcoming subscriber tools and how it can integrate new options newsletters, ticket spaces, e-commerce links, and more. But from the look of this example, it is approaching the next phase, which will be a major shift for the platform, and which could have a significant impact on the way users interact in the app.

We will keep you informed of any progress.