Open Letter to Honorable Governor Phil Scott of Vermont from Krishnan Suthanthiran (MONTPELIER Release)
Open Letter to the Governor of Vermont from Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies, Best Cure Foundation & Proud American PartyMONTPELIER, VERMONT, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I am an American Citizen and while I have traveled extensively all over the USA and Canada, I have never been to Vermont. The reason I am writing to you is that I read an article about you in The Atlantic recently. I decided to learn more about Vermont and subscribe to The Atlantic, as I have been getting their newsletters and found them to be a fantastic news source, with a great level of Information on topics of interest to me.
I did not even know the capital of Vermont, so I Googled it and found it to be the City of Montpelier. But more importantly, I was fascinated reading about you in the Atlantic. I was amazed — I never would have thought that there is a politician or even an elected official, let alone a governor of a state in USA, to have the highest level of integrity as you have exhibited over the last 20 plus years in politics, and elected each time without spending money.
In the 1972 Presidential Election, President Richard M. Nixon spent 20 Million USD, which was the highest amount ever at that time. In 1970, President Nixon delinked the 35 USD to one ounce of gold, by allowing gold to float in the commodity markets. Today, gold is trading at 1885 USD an ounce, and has been as high as 2100 USD an ounce recently.
During the last 2020 Election cycle, Republican and Democrat Parties collectively spent more than 10 Billion USD. In the 2020 Senatorial Elections in South Carolina and the January 2021 Georgia Senatorial Elections alone, more than 1 billion USD was spent. In the next Georgia Senatorial Runoff Election in 2022, we could very well find that another billion USD or more spent. Some multi-billionaire candidates spent, for their own candidacy and others in the 2020 National Elections, more than 3 billion USD.
In view of the above, I am amazed to find one candidate, namely you, the great Governor of a great state (also a Democrat state), as a Republican, won a third term by 40% more votes than your Democrat opponent. Even President Joseph R. Biden won the State of Vermont by only 35% against his Republican opponent!
I wish that every politician worldwide could be just like you, as we would be better prepared take on the challenges of Healthcare Delivery, pandemics of never ending highly infectious/deadly diseases, high cost of college education, and housing that we are experiencing globally today.
Therefore, I am excited to let you know about my Proud American Party — a new Independent Political Party to promote corruption-free governing, by the people and for the people, with the utmost integrity — electing at least 50% women, promoting my Best Cure Foundation (BCF) and its divisions: '3E – Education, Empowerment & Equality' to promote Women and Underprivileged; and Proud American Foundation – to outshine all other countries in the world in Manufacturing, High Tech, Education, Healthcare Delivery, Affordable Housing, etc.
Best Cure Foundation’s main goals are:
1. Provide purified drinking water and affordable/accessible sewer systems to every corner of the world by the end of next decade. This has the potential to reduce death and suffering significantly in many parts of the world.
2. Reduce the death and suffering from Cancer, Cardiac, Diabetes, Infectious and all other diseases by 50% or more, by the end of next decade, using a Best Cure Total Health Approach of Prevention, Early Detection & Effective Treatment for Total Cure. This Best Cure Proactive Healthcare Delivery System will have full transparency of Clinical Outcome, Benefits and Cost.
3. Establish the Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System’s network of Hub & Spoke Models as outlined above, with Express & Mobile Clinics linked to General and Multi-Specialty Medical Centers.
4. In memory of my mother, I created a division of BCF named “3E – Education, Empowerment & Equality” to promote women and the underprivileged.
5. In memory of my father, I launched the “Global War on Cancer” on April 29th, 2015. In recognition of my efforts, Harvard Medical School organized an annual Global Health Cancer Catalyst Summit starting from April 29th, 2016, and I have been a keynote speaker at the summit during the intervening years.
I read with interest in the Atlantic article, about your plans to build Affordable Housing to attract businesses and bright youngsters, senior adults and others, to expand Vermont’s prosperity by growing the Economy, Jobs, Affordable Quality College Education, Healthcare Delivery and Housing — essentially to be a model for the entire USA and world.
Recently, I announced that my TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies plan to establish a 1500-acre Corporate Campus in Virginia, between Washington DC and Richmond, Virginia, to accomplish the above goals.
In June 2010, I wrote to President Barack Obama and then First Lady Michele Obama, and also to the G20 Leaders when they were meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in June 2010, about my Best Cure Foundation Goals outlined above, without any response from any of them.
Earlier this month, I wrote to President Joseph R. Biden and the current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden about BCF's goals also, and I am not sure whether I will get any response from them. In the meantime, I would like to join you and your goals in making Vermont a Model for the USA and the world, in governing for the people, by the people, and uniting all Americans under God and the American flag to provide the Best Healthcare, Affordable Quality College Education, Housing, etc.
I look forward to hearing from you! Have a safe and healthy week — Best Wishes to you, your family and the great State of Vermont!
