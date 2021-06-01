Benson’s Pet Center Launches Successful Ecommerce Site with Help of Valued Technology Partner
Online orders have been well above our expectations already, that's really been a good accomplishment for us, and we are really happy with the results so far”CLIFTON PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benson's Pet Center of Clifton Park, New York, launched a new website that is helping drive local sales for curbside pickup and local delivery. The new site is already seeing success as new and returning local customers find the online ordering process fast, easy, and convenient. Benson's is proud to continue its long history of excellence in customer service by providing yet another convenience and solution for busy pet parents in their community.
The search for a new website started when staff of Benson's Pet began exploring popular pet industry website platforms. Unfortunately, they were soon disappointed with available solutions. After attempts to work with two of the most popular pet industry solutions fell flat, the team reached out to other independent pet stores to find a vendor capable of building and managing a top-quality solution. That's when they gained a valued technology partner in New Media Retailer (NMR).
Benson’s team felt confident in the services NMR provided after hearing the countless positive testimonials from other pet store owners. Their goal was to create a user-friendly website. One where customers could shop their catalog online in the same way as big box stores, except with a local touch. The site needed to have robust functionality for curbside pickup, local delivery, and exceptional customer service.
NMR worked closely with the team at Benson’s Pet Center to build an ecommerce website directly connected to the store's point of sale system, allowing them to update the site with pricing and inventory daily. NMR stood out as a true partner immediately, solving every problem quickly after it arose.
Project Lead, Todd Smith said, "New Media Retailer set up an ecommerce site and fine-tuned it and tweaked it to what we needed to achieve and provided consultation along the way. The marketing specialists we have worked with have been able to tackle every challenge, build custom solutions and programming, all things we would not have been able to do on our own or with another company."
After numerous headaches with ecommerce vendors, Todd is relieved to be working with NMR. He stated, "Online orders have been well above our expectations already, that's really been a good accomplishment for us, and we are really happy with the results so far."
Benson's Pet Center is sure to give big box stores a run for their money with this high-quality local ecommerce solution.
