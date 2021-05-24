Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Route 169 Upgrades, Lane Closures May 24-June 4 in Overton

MOAPA VALLEY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce State Route 169 (Moapa Valley Road) to one through lane in each direction at Lamar Avenue from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, May 24 until June 4, in Overton, Clark County. (There will be no work on Memorial Day, May 31).

The temporary lane restrictions are needed to excavate and replace a 24-inch-diameter reinforced concrete drainage pipe. VSS International Inc. is the general contractor. A flagging and pilot car operation will safely chaperon vehicles through the active construction zone. Motorists can expect minor travel delays.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

