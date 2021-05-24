Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-580 Ramp/Lane Closures for Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction May 23-28

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing lane and ramp closures for the week of May 23 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

KIETZKE LANE NIGHTTIME CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge renovation/widening. Detours posted. 

  • Kietzke Lane closed underneath I-580 between Kuenzli Lane and Galletti Way nightly 8p.m. to 6a.m. May 23 to May 28. 

VASSAR STREET NIGHTTIME CLOSURE New bridge girders, or supports, are being placed to expand the southbound I-580 bridge over Vassar Street. Detours posted. 

  • Nightly lane restrictions in both directions of Vassar Street underneath I-580, 8p.m. to 6a.m. Sunday, May 23 to Friday, May 28.
  • In addition, Vassar Street will be closed underneath I-580 between Matley Lane and Harvard Way 8p.m. Wednesday, May 26 to 6a.m. Thursday, May 27. 

SPAGHETTI BOWL AND I-580 RAMP/LANE CLOSURES 

  • These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight May 23 to May 28 from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Both ramps will not be closed at the same time. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022.           Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395           Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 
  • Southbound I-580 ramps to Mill Street intermittently closed overnight 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays through Fridays through at least June 2021. 
  • Southbound I-580 ramps to Second Street intermittently closed overnight 9p.m. to 6a.m. May 23 to May 28. 
  • Other surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg 

I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS/SHIFTS

  • Nightly lane reductions on southbound I-580 between Mill Street and spaghetti bowl from 9p.m. to 6a.m. 

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences. 

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com. 

