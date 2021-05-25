Palmetto Industries and CAM Exports LLC Join Forces to Distribute Flexible Packaging Products Into Latin American Market
Both companies will work together to penetrate the Latin American market with industry leading bulk bags, container liners, BOPP, and more.
Both of our companies share a mission in the industrial packaging sector to deliver high quality products at an affordable price.”GROVETOWN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmetto Industries, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of flexible packaging products, announced that they will be partnering with CAM Exports, LLC to expand into Nicaragua and Latin America.
— Shannon Belcher
Headquartered just outside of Augusta, GA, with manufacturing facilities in India and warehouses strategically placed all across the United States, Palmetto Industries has been supplying customers all over the globe with flexible packaging products ranging from FIBCs, Container Liners, BOPP, Woven PP, and more for over 25 years.
“Both of our companies share a mission in the industrial packaging sector to deliver high quality products at an affordable price. We believe that this partnership will allow us to do just that and further our reach into the South American market,” said Shannon Belcher, Sales Director for Palmetto Industries. “CAM Exports has the right pieces in place to help make this happen.”
CAM Exports, LLC is a leading bulk bag distributor in Nicaragua and Latin American regions. CAM Exports began exporting Agro industrial equipment just over 3 years ago to food processing companies in Nicaragua. However, CAM saw the difficulty these companies had in acquiring their packaging products and began searching for a partnership with a qualified packaging manufacturer who shared in their vision of offering quality products at an excellent price, coupled with unrivaled customer service.
“This deal is a win-win for our customers, our partners, and our companies as well. Combined with the expertise and manufacturing capability of Palmetto, we will be able to leverage their quality and price points to deliver an unbeatable product into our markets,” said Julio Martinez, CEO of CAM Exports, LLC.
CAM Exports has a strong customer base in Nicaragua and is expanding to all Spanish speaking countries in Central and South America. Palmetto and CAM plan to expand territory into these regions and more. With the new partnership, our relationship will grow our footprint, expand our customer base and promote the products of both companies.
