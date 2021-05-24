AG Shapiro and Senate Democrats to Discuss Action Against Fracking Negligence

On Tuesday, May 25th at 11AM, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and PA Senate Democrats will hold a virtual press conference to address fracking negligence in Pennsylvania and what lawmakers are doing to take action.

They will discuss a package of Senate bills being proposed to increase transparency, oversight, and the overall safe management of gas drilling operations in the fracking industry.

The proposed package of legislation is a direct response to reforms that were recommended in Pennsylvania’s 43rd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury report on the unconventional oil and gas industry.

What: Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Senator Steve Santarsiero to Discuss Action Against Fracking Negligence When: Tuesday, May 25th, 11:00 AM Where: Join us on Zoom:

