Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,361 in the last 365 days.

AG Shapiro and Senate Democrats to Discuss Action Against Fracking Negligence

On Tuesday, May 25th at 11AM, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and PA Senate Democrats will hold a virtual press conference to address fracking negligence in Pennsylvania and what lawmakers are doing to take action.

They will discuss a package of Senate bills being proposed to increase transparency, oversight, and the overall safe management of gas drilling operations in the fracking industry.

The proposed package of legislation is a direct response to reforms that were recommended in Pennsylvania’s 43rd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury report on the unconventional oil and gas industry.

What: Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Senator Steve Santarsiero to Discuss Action Against Fracking Negligence When: Tuesday, May 25th, 11:00 AM Where: Join us on Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87834850178?pwd=RkU1MUU2d0dJeHZvUGNTaTh5VHc2Zz09

Meeting ID: 878 3485 0178

Passcode: 723584059

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,87834850178#,,,,*723584059# US (Chicago)

+16465588656,,87834850178#,,,,*723584059# US (New York)

You just read:

AG Shapiro and Senate Democrats to Discuss Action Against Fracking Negligence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.