PennDOT, Police, Phillie Phanatic Kick Off Border-to-Border Seat Belt Initiative

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Philadelphia Police Department, New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, AAA, the Traffic Injury & Prevention Program (TIPP), and the Phillie Phanatic today held a media event at Citizens Bank Park to kick off the Border-to-Border (B2B) seat belt initiative as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement mobilization running through June 6.

With support from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), municipal police departments across southeast Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania State Police will send a “zero tolerance” message to unbuckled motorists through enforcement and public awareness activities. On May 24, police departments across state lines will work together through the Border-to-Border initiative to make sure all motorists are buckled up.

“The Border to Border component of the Click It or Ticket campaign is so important because it raises awareness about seat belt safety and reminds people that seat belts aren’t optional,” said Philadelphia Police Department Highway Patrol Lieutenant Larry Tankelewicz. “The Memorial Day holiday is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Families may be heading out to spend time with their loved ones, so it’s imperative we get the word out about the importance of seat belts.” The Phillie Phanatic was also on hand to team up with law enforcement to remind fans to do their part to make sure everybody on the roadway can be as safe as possible.

Under Pennsylvania’s law, all drivers and front seat passengers must wear a seat belt. If you are transporting passengers ages 8 to 18, they must wear a seatbelt regardless of where they are seated in the vehicle. Children under the age of 4 must be in an approved child safety seat, and children under 2 must be in a rear-facing car seat until the child outgrows the maximum weight and height limits designated by the car seat manufacturer. Children age 4 up to age 8 must be restrained in a booster seat.

Proper seat belt use can increase your chances of surviving a crash by up to 60 percent. According to PennDOT data there were 3,363 crashes in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties in 2020 in which people were not wearing seat belts, with 102 people dying in those crashes.

PennDOT’s media center offers resources for safety organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders. Social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as seat belts, impaired driving and distracted driving can be found online at www.PennDOT.gov in the “Media Center” under the “About Us” footer.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #