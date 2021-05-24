One Man’s Daring Memoir Prepares for A Screenplay Production - Filmways Pictures

Submit Your Screenplay Filmways Pictures

Explore the wilds of Africa with James Henderson in his upcoming screenplay

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Henderson is working with Filmways Pictures Agency to produce a screenplay, Travels with King Kong: Overland Across Africa for submission to Hollywood. This is a big step for both the writer and the film agency as they talk about creative rights and other final details of the collaboration.

“It has been a smooth-sailing partnership with Filmways Pictures. We have already ironed out some details that enabled us to move forward with the project. The screenplay is also coming along smoothly, so we’re hoping that it will be ready soon,” said Henderson.

Within the book, the author narrates his journey with his best friend, John, while exploring the wilds of Africa. He also tells the tale of how he met his beautiful wife, and how his life has changed after their romantic encounter. Despite the challenges of the desert heat, engine failures, and occasional illness, their expedition pushed through before finally arriving in Nairobi.

Henderson added, “I am looking forward to the screenplay because I want to evoke the same kind of wanderlust from the audience. I know those who love adventure and exploring the different corners of the world will love it.”

Henderson hopes to capture the same adventurous vibe in the screenplay. He is looking forward to the depiction of some highlight stories that he enjoyed the most. These scenarios involve fresh chocolates served on a banana leaf and camping in Stanley Falls under a blanket of stars.



About the Writer

James Henderson was born in London, England, at the end of World War II. But he now resides in Southern California and works as a software systems trainer for Geographic Information System. For more information about his journeys, photographs, and other details, visit his websites at www.jimh325.net and www.nl-se.com.



Screenplay Exclusively Distributed by Filmways Pictures

